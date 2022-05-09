ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Statewide Alert Issued For Missing Mankato Woman

By Andy Brownell
 4 days ago
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a statewide alert for a missing Mankato woman. The alert was issued at the request of the Mankato Department of Public Safety, which says 30-year-old Nyawuor...

Remains Found in Swamp Believed to be Missing Mankato Woman

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears the search for a missing Mankato woman may be over. The Blue Earth Sheriff's Office this afternoon reported that a body believed to be that of Nayawour "Sunday" Chuol was found around 9 o'clock this morning. The Sheriff's Office says the discovery was made by a citizen in a canoe searching in a swamp north of Highway 14 in the Eagle Lake area.
Firefighter Killed In Blomkest During 2nd Night Of Dangerous Storms

Originally published on May 12 MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. (credit: CBS) According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, the victim, 63-year-old Ryan Erickson, of rural Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It's believed to be a line of duty death. (credit: CBS) A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms...
Body Found in Winona Hiking Area

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Two hikers reported finding a body of a male near Devil's Cave Wednesday evening. Winona Police responded to the hiking area shortly before 7 p.m. Police say the man was discovered with a handgun and appeared to have died from an apparent gunshot wound. Police believe the...
Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. "The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. "I'm grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family." The official cause of the teenager's death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
Stillwater teen drowned helping friend who was struggling in the St. Croix River

The 17-year-old boy who drowned in the St. Croix River was helping a struggling swimmer when he went underwater and didn't resurface. The teen has been identified by the Washington County Sheriff's Office as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado, of Stillwater. He died at Regions Hospital early Friday morning, having been submerged in the river for approximately 40 minutes before a dive team rescued him Thursday around 6:30 p.m.
Man Killed by Toppled Grain Bin During Storm in Central Minnesota

Lake Lillian, MN (KROC-AM News) - The severe storms that have pounded sections of Minnesota this week are now blamed for at least two deaths. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says a man was killed on Thursday when a grain bin apparently collapsed on him. A news release says deputies were dispatched to a rural property just west of the town of Lake Lillian around 7 PM after the Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing person in the area where a large grain bin had been blown over during a thunderstorm. Around the same time, the National Weather Service received a report of wind gusts exceeding 70 mph in nearby Willmar.
Storm chaser killed in I-90 crash near Worthington

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KELO) — Severe weather in the Midwest resulted in a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota on Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, power lines had fallen over the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Worthington due to a storm. There were three vehicles involved, a...
Jury Selection Begins For Minnesota Man Charged in Mass Shooting

Buffalo, MN (KROC-AM News) - Court officials in Minnesota's Wright County say the jury selection process started today for the trial of the man charged with opening fire inside a health clinic and the killing of a former Rochester woman. 68-year-old Gregory Ulrich is facing a list of charges, including...
RPD: Level 3 Offender moving to NW Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Police Department said a Level 3 predatory offender is relocating to northwest Rochester. Michael James Costa will be moving to the 4400 block of 22 Avenue NW on May 13. Costa engaged in sexual contact with a known female child and teenager on separate...
Rochester Teenager Sentenced to Probation For Arson Conviction

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester teenager has been sentenced to five years on probation for his conviction on a charge stemming from a series of arson fires a year ago. 19-year-old Lawrence Johnson earlier entered a guilty plea to a third-degree arson charge through a plea agreement that...
Attempted Robbery Reported in Downtown Winona

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Winona Police are investigating an attempted robbery in downtown Winona. Officers were called to the area of 3rd and Center Streets Wednesday afternoon. The reporting party told police a man attempted to take her purse. The woman described the man as between the ages of 50 and 60...
Motorcyclist dies during Thursday's storm in western Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A 49-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash during Thursday night's storm in western Minnesota. Michael Allen Fifield, of Benson, Minnesota, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Highway 29 at 8:18 p.m. on Thursday when he lost control and went into the ditch near 60th Street Southeast in Cashel Township, Swift County, the Minnesota State Patrol's report states.
Iowa gentleman's club investigated for possible use of underage female performers

CARROLL, Iowa — Several Iowa law enforcement agencies are collaborating on an investigation of a gentleman's club, the Fort Dodge Police Department reported. A search warrant was executed Thursday night at Ossy's Show Club, located at 1215 Plaza Drive in Carroll. Detectives are investigating allegations of possible underage female...
Fisherman finds human remains along Missouri River

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The remains of a Ft. Yates woman who has been missing since June of 2021 have been found along the Missouri River in Bismarck. Bismarck Police said human remains were found by a fisherman shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Through an autopsy and dental record identification, they were determined to be Valene Little Bird.
Family Alleges Minneapolis Police Took DNA Sample From Child Without Consent

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A family says Minneapolis police took DNA samples from their child without their consent. They allege that reports of gunfire at Phelps Park led to the teen and two others to be detained. He was not charged with a crime, but his DNA was taken without parental consent. Now, members of the Unity in Community Mediation Team (UCMT) and its Young People's Task Force want answers. "How many times have our juveniles' DNA has been taken without a parent consent, without a warrant or without a conviction?" said AJ Flowers with the Young People's Task Force. "Who has been...
Avian Flu Confirmed in Dead Geese Found at Rochester Park

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Avian Flu has been confirmed in the six geese found dead at Rochester's Silver Lake Park last month. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources made the confirmation late Thursday. A city spokesperson said the DNR is not likely to do any additional testing and it can be expected that there may be a few additional geese that pass over the coming months.
Habitual Rochester DUI Offender Given Chance to Avoid Prison

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman with a history of DUI offenses is being given a chance to avoid a prison sentence for her most recent conviction. 35-year-old Arek Chuor was given a stayed prison sentence of 42 months for her conviction on a felony DUI charge stemming from her arrest last September. The judge in the case also ordered her to spend 70 days in jail with work-release privileges after 147 days of electronic home monitoring. Chuor will also be on probation for seven years, during which she faces the possibility of having to serve the prison sentence if she violates the terms of her probation.
