One of the favorite things my wife and I both enjoy on Saturdays is to head to Festival Plaza and have breakfast at the Shreveport Farmer's Market. And we'll be able to do that again soon! They're returning in June for their 36th season. The Farmer's Market features over 70 booths offering local and homemade fruits, vegetables, meats, herbs and plants, most grown in or near our local area. But in addition to the fresh foods available, they also feature local crafts, art and jewelry. You'll also find booths cooking up fresh items for breakfast or lunch. And there's usually some sort of live entertainment setup to enjoy whilst you peruse the vendors.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO