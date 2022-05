Solid pitching, hitting and defense by the Coffee County Lady Raiders propelled them past Shelbyville 8-0 on Tuesday night in the District 6-4A softball tournament. Coffee County got on the board in the first. Kiya Ferrell singled and scored when Channah Gannon singled and Ferrell scored after a bad throw to third. Freshman catcher Jalyn Moran hit a long homerun to centerfield to put the Lady Raiders up 3-0 after one.

SHELBYVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO