Winnsboro, TX

Winnsboro Police Department Media Report – May 2-8, 2022

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 2 days ago
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of May 2-8, 2022 included:. Leah Davis, 27 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on May 2, 2022, for Public Intoxication and Evading Arrest. Teresa McQueen, 57...

