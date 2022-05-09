Managers took cut of workers’ tips, feds say. Now, SC restaurant must pay back $624k

If you're stuck sharing a workplace with a toxic co-worker or boss, you know just how disheartening it can be. But if you're the boss, you may have even more reason to worry because having difficult people among your employees can cost you valuable talent. "We're seeing right now that the number one reason people leave jobs is because of dealing with difficult bosses or co-workers," says Tessa West, associate professor of psychology at New York University and author of Jerks at Work: Toxic Co-Workers and What to Do About Them. "It's not compensation. It's not work from home flexibility. They have hit their wall of stress and they're not going to put up with the drama anymore."

