Managers took cut of workers’ tips, feds say. Now, SC restaurant must pay back $624k

By Cassandre Coyer
Centre Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA South Carolina restaurant forced its 92 employees to contribute to an illegal tip pool that included managers, according to labor department officials. Now, the restaurant has to pay...

freightwaves.com

An 84-year-old law prevents truck drivers from getting overtime pay

Truck driver Dominic Oliveira’s last paycheck from Prime Inc., the 15th-largest trucking company in the U.S., was $712. Oliveira needed that money during his job change to a new trucking company. But he said Prime refused to pay up, so he got lawyers involved to see if he could secure the cash.
