ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Top 10 short Adirondack hikes for beginners

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZZSTt_0fYDGJrw00

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The sun is out, the trees have found their leaves again, and outdoor season is here. That means its trail season, especially as mud season draws to an end .

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!

Trail season is a busy time in the Adirondack Park, which is home to dozens of trails of varying lengths, going as high as the 46 Adirondack High Peaks. Climbing the highest mountains in the Adirondacks is a high achievement, but some travelers might be looking for a more managable place to start.

If you’re looking for entry-level trails in the Adirondack Park, the following list has you covered. The following is a list of Adirondack hiking trails under 3 miles in total length, and total elevation under 600 feet, with information taken from AllTrails as well as Adirondack.net . All trail lengths represent the total time it takes to go out and back.

Drive slow – it’s turtle crossing season in NY

Stewart Mountain

  • 0.8 miles
  • 187-foot elevation gain
  • Kingsley Lane, Chestertown

Lake Lila

  • 0.8 miles
  • 9-foot elevation gain
  • Lake Lila, Long Lake region

Pinnacle Mountain Trail

  • 1.0 miles
  • 295-foot elevation gain
  • Trailhead road off Santa Clara Road, Santa Clara
Human smugglers caught in Northern New York

Big Hollow/Coot Hill

  • 1.1 miles
  • 196-foot elevation gain
  • Big Hollow Road, Moirah (near Port Henry)

Stewart’s Ledge

  • 1.4 miles
  • 272-foot elevation gain
  • Buck Mountain Trailhead, Kattskill Bay (Lake George)

Sacandaga Campground

  • 1.5 miles
  • 49-foot elevation gain
  • Sacandaga Campground, Wells

Cheney Mountain

  • 1.8 miles
  • 538-foot elevation gain
  • Pilfershire Road, Port Henry
Best dog harness for hiking

Coon Mountain to Hidden Valley Trail loop

  • 2.0 miles
  • 583-foot elevation gain
  • Coon Mountain Hiking Trailhead, Westport

Dean Homestead Heritage Trail

  • 2.4 miles
  • 452-foot elevation gain
  • Dean Farm Heritage Trail, Stony Creek

Cobble Lookout

  • 2.4 miles
  • 242-foot elevation gain
  • Cobble Lookout Trailhead, Wilmington
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Human smugglers caught in Northern New York

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Authorities arrested seven people over a failed human smuggling attempt. According to the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, suspicious activity was reported to the agency on April 29 regarding a boat containing multiple subjects traveling from Canada near Cornwall, Ontario into the U.S. The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Police Department responded and found […]
AKWESASNE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Lake#Alltrails
Adirondack Explorer

A place worth celebrating

Hope you enjoyed our “signs of spring” gallery! Here’s one from this week’s April snowstorm:. The Adirondack Explorer is a nonprofit magazine covering the Adirondack Park's environment, recreation and communities. Make a tax-deductible donation to the Adirondack Explorer today and help us tell the stories that...
LIFESTYLE
Hudson Valley Post

Whoa! Moose On the Loose Just Outside the Hudson Valley

Moose are incredible animals but there are a few things you want to remember. They're huge, and sometimes they don't take kindly to strangers. They're also right here in New York state. The New York State Department of Conversation says that most moose in the state stay closer to the Adirondacks, Catskills, and the Taconic highlands near the borders of Massachusetts and Vermont. They're the state's largest land animal, and a full-size bull can weigh anywhere from 600 to 1,200 pounds.
ANIMALS
103.9 The Breeze

5 Free Capital Region Campsites! All You Need Is A Tent!

There are several ways to enjoy camping in New York State. The comforts of "glamping" can be refreshing when pitching a tent doesn't appeal to you. For others there are traditional campgrounds with with a nearby store for supplies and maybe a swimming hole. Did you know there are also free, primitive campsites all around the Capital Region?
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
WIBX 950

Popular Upstate New York Beach Named One of the Best In America

An Adirondacks favorite has been named one of the best fresh-water beaches in the United States. When folks think about Upstate New York, our beautiful mountain ranges and awesome lakes are probably the first things that come to mind. But for those of us who call Upstate home, we know there is so much more - including some great freshwater beaches.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy