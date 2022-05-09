ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 1 new death, 8,625 new cases

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

BOSTON ( WWLP ) – State public health officials reported 1 new confirmed death and 8,625 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s COVID-19 report of cases and testing is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,642
  • 5-9 years: 960
  • 10-14 years: 887
  • 15-19 years: 2,146
  • 20-29 years: 7,237
  • 30-39 years: 5,038
  • 40-49 years: 3,663
  • 50-59 years: 3,856
  • 60-69 years: 3,259
  • 70-79 years: 1,816
  • 80+ years: 1,184

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 117,317 new tests were performed with an overall of 44,227,008 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests : A total of 17,677 new individuals have tested positive with 4,732,224 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.77%

Hospitalizations:

There are 604 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 54 patients that are in intensive care units, 29 patients intubated, 394 (65%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 195 (32%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 8,625
  • Total Cases: 1,646,769
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 19,199

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 662
  • Total Cases: 142,347
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 1,136

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,367,807
  • Booster doses administered: 3,016,025

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 9.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 600
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 137,700
  • New Deaths: -1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,801

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 292
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 30,208
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 356

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 79
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,276
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 138

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 342
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 25,586
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 377

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 3,247 new cases in the last week with a total of 89,161 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 114,379 new tests reported with a total of 15,781,456.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

