Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 1 new death, 8,625 new cases
BOSTON ( WWLP ) – State public health officials reported 1 new confirmed death and 8,625 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Monday’s COVID-19 report of cases and testing is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s data.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,642
- 5-9 years: 960
- 10-14 years: 887
- 15-19 years: 2,146
- 20-29 years: 7,237
- 30-39 years: 5,038
- 40-49 years: 3,663
- 50-59 years: 3,856
- 60-69 years: 3,259
- 70-79 years: 1,816
- 80+ years: 1,184
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 117,317 new tests were performed with an overall of 44,227,008 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests : A total of 17,677 new individuals have tested positive with 4,732,224 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.77%
Hospitalizations:
There are 604 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 54 patients that are in intensive care units, 29 patients intubated, 394 (65%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 195 (32%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 8,625
- Total Cases: 1,646,769
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 19,199
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 662
- Total Cases: 142,347
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 1,136
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,367,807
- Booster doses administered: 3,016,025
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 9.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 600
- Total Confirmed Cases: 137,700
- New Deaths: -1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,801
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 292
- Total Confirmed Cases: 30,208
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 356
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 79
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,276
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 138
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 342
- Total Confirmed Cases: 25,586
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 377
Higher Education:
There are 3,247 new cases in the last week with a total of 89,161 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 114,379 new tests reported with a total of 15,781,456.
