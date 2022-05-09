Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 1 new death, 8,625 new cases

BOSTON ( WWLP ) – State public health officials reported 1 new confirmed death and 8,625 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s COVID-19 report of cases and testing is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,642

5-9 years: 960

10-14 years: 887

15-19 years: 2,146

20-29 years: 7,237

30-39 years: 5,038

40-49 years: 3,663

50-59 years: 3,856

60-69 years: 3,259

70-79 years: 1,816

80+ years: 1,184

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 117,317 new tests were performed with an overall of 44,227,008 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests : A total of 17,677 new individuals have tested positive with 4,732,224 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.77%

Hospitalizations:

There are 604 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 54 patients that are in intensive care units, 29 patients intubated, 394 (65%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 195 (32%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 8,625

Total Cases: 1,646,769

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 19,199

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 662

Total Cases: 142,347

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 1,136

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,367,807

Booster doses administered: 3,016,025

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

9.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 600

Total Confirmed Cases: 137,700

New Deaths: -1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,801

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 292

Total Confirmed Cases: 30,208

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 356

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 79

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,276

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 138

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 342

Total Confirmed Cases: 25,586

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 377

Higher Education:

There are 3,247 new cases in the last week with a total of 89,161 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 114,379 new tests reported with a total of 15,781,456.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.