Salinas, CA

Sam Klemek appointed Acting Salinas Fire Chief

By Ricardo Tovar
 2 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The City of Salinas has announced that a 32-year fire service veteran in Monterey County has been appointed  Acting Fire Chief for the City of Salinas.

Sam Klemek has spent the last 22-years with the Salinas Fire Department and will serve beginning Monday.

Former Salinas Fire Chief Michele Vaughn retired Sunday.

Recruitment for a permanent Salinas Fire Chief is in progress and is expected to be finished by June.

