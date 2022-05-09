North Carolina bus hits house, car

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoDurham bus hit a house Sunday afternoon.

Police said this happened around 11:20 a.m. in the 500 block of Douglas Street.

The bus also hit a parked car before hitting the front porch, according to officials.

Police said the bus driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and there were no other injuries reported.

