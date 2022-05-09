ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Statewide Alert Issued For Missing Mankato Woman

By Andy Brownell
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a statewide alert for a missing Mankato woman. The alert was issued at the request of the Mankato Department of Public Safety, which says 30-year-old Nyawuor...

quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Man Killed in Motorcycle Wreck

Benson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in west-central Minnesota Thursday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a motorcycle was traveling north on Highway 29 at 60th Street south of Benson when it lost control and entered the ditch around 8:15 p.m. The...
BENSON, MN
Quick Country 96.5

(UPDATED) Young victims of Western Wisconsin Fire Identified

Barron, WI (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Wisconsin have identified the victims of an early morning fire. A news release from the Barron County Sheriff's Office says two young children were pulled from a burning home after emergency responders received a 911 call just before 3:30 a.m. reporting that a house in the City of Barron was on fire. The children, identified as 5-year-old Emily Albee and 6-year-old Connor Albee, were transported to the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire Wisconsin where they were pronounced dead as a result of injuries suffered in the fire. Their father, 44-year-old Donald Albee, was later found deceased inside the house.
BARRON, WI
Quick Country 96.5

Avian Flu Confirmed in Dead Geese Found at Rochester Park

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Avian Flu has been confirmed in the six geese found dead at Rochester’s Silver Lake Park last month. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources made the confirmation late Thursday. A city spokesperson said the DNR is not likely to do any additional testing and it can be expected that there may be a few additional geese that pass over the coming months.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Habitual Rochester DUI Offender Given Chance to Avoid Prison

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman with a history of DUI offenses is being given a chance to avoid a prison sentence for her most recent conviction. 35-year-old Arek Chuor was given a stayed prison sentence of 42 months for her conviction on a felony DUI charge stemming from her arrest last September. The judge in the case also ordered her to spend 70 days in jail with work-release privileges after 147 days of electronic home monitoring. Chuor will also be on probation for seven years, during which she faces the possibility of having to serve the prison sentence if she violates the terms of her probation.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Woman Chases People With A Knife

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman accused of chasing three people with a knife is now facing two felony assault charges. The incident happened last October. According to the criminal complaint, 24-year-old Christiana Tate and one of the three female victims got into an argument “about her on again, off again boyfriend. “ He was with the victim at the time.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Guilty Plea by Zumbro Falls Area Man For Murder of His Father

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - A rural Zumbro Falls man today entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a second-degree murder charge for the death. In exchange for the guilty plea, the Wabasha County Attorney dropped the first-degree murder charge that was brought against 46-year-old James Riley by the Grand Jury that investigated the case last August. Riley is scheduled to be sentenced on July 19 and the plea deal calls for a 36-year prison term.
ZUMBRO FALLS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Man Killed After Motorcycle and Semi Crash Near Eyota

Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was killed and a Rochester woman suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle and semi crashed near Eyota Thursday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reports the motorcycle and semi were traveling north on Highway 42 near 19th Street southeast when the vehicles collided just before 6:30 p.m.
EYOTA, MN
Public Safety
Quick Country 96.5

Looking for Formula in Minnesota? Here’s 4 Helpful Tips

I can't even imagine the stress that moms are going through right now as they are on the hunt, literally, for infant formula. The shortage is real and families are struggling right now in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and all over the United States to find the formula that they need for their baby. If you are one of the many that need help, the resources and tips below might be the miracle you need right now.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Jennifer Carnahan Reports Being Threatened In Faribault

(UPDATE 5/11/22 11:40 AM): Faribault police released a follow-up statement Wednesday morning indicating the suspect has been located:. During the late evening hours of May, 10, 2022, Faribault Detectives identified and contacted the involved suspect at his Faribault area home. We are no longer seeking information from the public regarding identification of the suspect or suspect vehicle. The incident remains an active investigation at this time.
FARIBAULT, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Highway Worker Killed in Southern Minnesota Work Zone Incident

Montgomery, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young man from a southern Twin Cities suburb was the victim of a deadly incident in a highway work zone this morning. The State Patrol has not released much information but has indicated the 23-year-old Rosemount man was operating a skid loader while working on a road project in Le Sueur County when he was fatally injured. His name has not been released.
MONTGOMERY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Northfield

Northfield, MN (KROC AM News) - A bicyclist was seriously injured Wednesday night after being hit by a car in Northfield. The incident happened around 9:30 pm at the intersection of Highways 3 and 19 in downtown Northfield. The State Patrol identified the bicyclist as 44-year-old Mark Ring of Northfield....
NORTHFIELD, MN
Quick Country 96.5

$750K Conditional Bail For Red Wing Woman Charged in Baby’s Death

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail was set at $750,000 Tuesday for the Red Wing area woman charged with causing the death of her newborn son 19 years ago. 50-year-old Jennifer Matter was arraigned late this morning in Goodhue County Court on two counts of second-degree murder stemming from the death of the infant in 2003. The baby was found in Lake Pepin at Frontenac in December of that year. His death, along with the deaths of two other newborns found in the Mississippi River in 1999 and 2007, had long stumped investigators.
RED WING, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Fire Destroys Rural Faribault Garage

The Faribault Fire Department was very busy this morning with a number of calls following lightning strikes. Firefighters were extinguishing some brush that caught fire after a tree was struck in a rural area southeast of town when a call came in not far from there about a garage struck by lightning.
FARIBAULT, MN
