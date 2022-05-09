ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Ocean, Ocean, Southeastern Burlington by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-10 05:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Noon today to noon Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 11 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level expected near vulnerable dune structures. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 1 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level is expected for beach-adjacent properties and roadways, resulting in a significant threat to life and property. Numerous roads may be closed, including several sections of NC 12 on Hatteras Island. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions will remain the same, then gradually improve through the day Thursday. The greatest threat of ocean overwash and inundation will occur around the times of high tide. Dune erosion will be progressive and overwash will likely be worse with each successive high tide. High tide will be around 500 AM Thursday morning and again around 530 PM Thursday evening. NC DOT is reporting that NC-12 between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe will remain closed through at least Thursday morning.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: East Carteret; Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents, large breaking waves, and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas along the southern Pamlico Sound, southern Core Sound, lower Neuse River, and adjacent tidal creeks. For the Beach Hazards Statement, oceanside Ocracoke Island and Core Banks north of Cape Lookout. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 10:00 AM Thursday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/06 AM 5.0 -0.8 2.2 1 Minor 12/06 PM 5.0 -0.8 1.9 1 Minor 13/06 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.7 1 None 13/07 PM 4.9 -0.9 1.5 1 None 14/07 AM 4.2 -1.6 1.4 1 None 14/08 PM 5.1 -0.7 1.4 1 Minor
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong north to south longshore current. There is also a Moderate Risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Georgetown County. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
wfit.org

Coastal Hazards to Continue as Forecasters Monitor Low

Dangerous surf and gusty winds are forecasted to continue along the Atlantic Coast this week, and unsettled conditions could migrate inland by week's end. On Tuesday evening, an area of low pressure was centered off the coast of North Carolina. This weather feature is a remnant of last week's cold front that advanced through the Mid Atlantic and Southeast. Over the past few days, gusty winds around the low have stirred up rough surf along the eastern seaboard and have contributed to widespread coastal erosion and flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:10:00 Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Cabo Rojo. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Friday morning at 845 AM CDT. Target Area: St. Clair The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. For the Osage River Basin...including Schell City, Taberville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Osage River at Taberville. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CDT Thursday was 29.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday morning and continue falling to 22.0 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 28.3 feet on 07/11/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility will drop to a quarter mile at times mainly in the morning. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Numerous strong, life-threatening, rip currents through mid evening. * WHERE...Coastal Indian River, Coastal Volusia, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Coastal Saint Lucie, Mainland Southern Brevard, Mainland Northern Brevard, Southern Brevard Barrier Islands and Coastal Martin Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Morrison, Stearns, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Morrison; Stearns; Todd A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TODD...NORTH CENTRAL STEARNS AND SOUTHWESTERN MORRISON COUNTIES At 809 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Freeport, or 23 miles southwest of Little Falls, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Upsala, Flensburg and Bowlus. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Posey, Vanderburgh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Posey; Vanderburgh The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties. Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and Gallatin Counties. .Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River, and minor flooding is expected to commence this evening at Mt Vernon and Shawneetown. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...From this evening to early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 34.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 35.9 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
POSEY COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crittenden, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 03:31:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Crittenden; Union The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties. Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and Gallatin Counties. .Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River, and minor flooding is expected to commence this evening at Mt Vernon and Shawneetown. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Shawneetown. * WHEN...From this evening to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 32.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 35.3 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pope, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pope; Swift A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Pope and western Swift Counties through 930 AM CDT At 859 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles west of Benson, or 16 miles south of Morris, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lake Hassel around 915 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Starbuck. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 12 between mile markers 24 and 43. U.S. Highway 59 between mile markers 136 and 149. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
POPE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stearns by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 06:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Stearns THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN STEARNS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 700 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Cape Girardeau; Perry; Scott The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau affecting Perry, Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Union, Scott and Alexander Counties. .The river will fall below flood stage late tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs. The Mississippi River backs into several creeks producing flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 33.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 24.2 feet Sunday, May 22. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gallatin, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 02:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gallatin; Hardin The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties. Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and Gallatin Counties. .Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River, and minor flooding is expected to commence this evening at Mt Vernon and Shawneetown. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Shawneetown. * WHEN...From this evening to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 32.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 35.3 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GALLATIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Low lying pastures and timber land along the river begins to flood. Sandy Beach Park at Camden starts to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 27.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 25.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 27.1 Thu 9 AM 25.5 23.8 22.1 *Falling*
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues to be possible. * WHERE...Including the following area, Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...A possible ice jam is causing water to rise in Galena. Water has risen several feet in the last 24 hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An ice jam may cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT

