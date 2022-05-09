Read full article on original website
KWTX
Waco lighting business surprises Central Texas family with ‘Light up their hearts’ donated Christmas display
BOSQUEVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Waco lighting business, Lighting by GGA, surprised a Bosqueville family with a custom, donated light display for their home Thursday evening, giving the family a memorable Christmas as they go through a rough time. As they counted down from 3, the Clements family cheered after seeing...
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
10 Things to Do in Central Texas: December 10-11
(KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend in Central Texas with 10 things to do!. Click on the links below to find out more information:. 1. Christmas Lights in the Village | Mayborn Museum | Baylor University. 2. Breakfast With Santa at the Helen Marie Taylor Museum.
Toys for Tots 2022 a big success thanks to central Texans
(KWTX) - Another year of Toys for Tots has come and gone, and saying it was successful is an understatement. For more than 30 years, central Texans have exemplified the true meaning of giving. From teddy bears to bikes and everything in between, children in need now have something to...
Good News Friday: December 9, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Exchange Club of Killeen honored some KISD students of the semester Monday. The Club honored a boy and a girl from 7 KISD high schools. Each are qualified to compete for the youth of the year and the scholarship that comes with it. Best of luck to you all.
Temple man indicted in deadly hit-and-run told police he had some drinks, remembers hitting a ‘piece of furniture,’ affidavit states
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A grand jury in Bell County indicted Cody Michael Frazho, 22, on a charge of accident involving personal injury or death in the Aug. 31, 2022, hit-and-run that claimed the life of 67-year-old John Lynn Haynes. An arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals Haynes was struck...
‘A big honor:’ Central Texas cheerleader to perform in annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii
JONESBORO, Texas (KWTX) - With the help of her community and Veterans who work at Fort Hood, a Central Texas cheerleader will be performing at the annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii today to honor those who lost their lives in the attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago.
Proposition A has left many confused on what’s allowed; This clears it up
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Now that Proposition A is law, in Killeen, it’s important to know what’s acceptable and what’s not when it comes to possession of marijuana. Killeen citizens voted during the November 8 election and the results were largely in favor of Prop A. The...
Cirque Italia returns to Waco with unique water stage and new production
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cirque Italia is ready for its return to Waco with its new production and unique water stage, performing several shows Thursday through Sunday. The European-style circus features a more interactive approach to the circus with a center stage surrounded by the audience, offering audience involvement with the story telling of a pirate on a quest to find a buried treasure.
Driver suffering medical episode killed in collision with construction vehicle in Copperas Cove, police say
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Thursday identified Ali Hussein Ibrahim, 34, of Kempner, Texas, as the driver killed in a collision with a construction vehicle in the 1800 block of East Business Highway 190. Police officers learned Hussain’s vehicle was traveling on the wrong side of the highway...
City of Waco may remove permits, fees for garage and estate sales
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Garage sale owners and estate sale companies could soon have extra money in their pockets as Waco City Council members consider the possibility of removing both permits and fees for these events. That’s. “We’ve started our own company for about a year,” said Rickey Bettinger,...
No arrests made in Killeen Mall shooting on one year anniversary
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One year later after the Killeen mall shooting, the community is still left wondering: who is responsible? The Killeen Police Department has not released the name of the suspect. On Dec. 7, 2021 a gunman walked into the Killeen Mall and shot someone inside a store....
Adorable lil’ marine who went viral for Memorial Day tribute to don his uniform again for Toys for Tots
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A nine-year-old boy who went viral for his touching tribute to fallen soldiers on Memorial Day while dressed in a pint-sized Marine uniform is planning to don the uniform again Friday as he delivers toys he purchased for the annual US Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots, an effort to provide toys to those who cannot afford to buy them for Christmas.
Toys For Tots: Woodway girl who sold cupcakes to buy toys for kids more than doubled her goal
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas girl who set up a cupcake stand for the second year in a row to benefit Toys for Tots more than doubled her goal. Riley West, 6, of Woodway, held the stand in late October and said she’s thrilled to announce how much money was raised in an effort to help Toys for Tots, which has been a tradition in her family for decades.
Killeen police identify woman struck, killed by vehicle
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Tatiana Monae Mathis, 23, as the woman who died after she was struck by a vehicle on Monday, Dec. 5. The woman was reportedly crossing the 100 block of W Elms Road at about 7:20 p.m. when she was struck. The preliminary investigation revealed...
Fake license plate with vulgar Spanish slur leads Waco police to alleged human trafficker
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Bertin Lopez-Jimenez, 17, charged with four second-degree felony counts of smuggling of persons, after officers received information about suspicious activity in a south Waco neighborhood and later spotted a Chevrolet pickup with defective headlights, and a fake license plate with a sexual slur in Spanish, according to a court document obtained by KWTX.
Magnolia holiday event raises money for homeless youth in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Chip and Joanna Gaines invited the community to a holiday event at their downtown Waco property Wednesday night to raise funds for a great cause. Magnolia stayed open late for “A Very Merry Evening at the Silos,” a Christmas event benefitting The Cove which helps homeless youth in Waco.
Public reactions to Griner’s release are mixed with many people remembering US Marine veteran Paul Whelan
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On and off the internet, the public is buzzing with people sharing their thoughts on Brittney Griner’s release. As soon as the news broke, the sports world took to twitter and other platforms to share their thoughts on the release of the WNBA star. Some...
Baylor University students relieved former star basketball player Brittney Griner is coming home
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Before Brittney Griner was a WNBA star, she was a star basketball player for the Baylor Bears and some current Baylor University students grew up watching her play. “I never really paid attention to women’s basketball until she was on the team because she was so...
Man who strangled nephew in Waco ordered back to secure mental facility after violations at group home
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Gainesville man found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2009 strangulation death of his nephew in Waco was ordered returned to a secure mental facility Wednesday, five months after he was transferred to a group home in Seguin. Judge Thomas West, of Waco’s...
