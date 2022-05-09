ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
WACO, TX
KWTX

10 Things to Do in Central Texas: December 10-11

(KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend in Central Texas with 10 things to do!. Click on the links below to find out more information:. 1. Christmas Lights in the Village | Mayborn Museum | Baylor University. 2. Breakfast With Santa at the Helen Marie Taylor Museum.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Toys for Tots 2022 a big success thanks to central Texans

(KWTX) - Another year of Toys for Tots has come and gone, and saying it was successful is an understatement. For more than 30 years, central Texans have exemplified the true meaning of giving. From teddy bears to bikes and everything in between, children in need now have something to...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Good News Friday: December 9, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Exchange Club of Killeen honored some KISD students of the semester Monday. The Club honored a boy and a girl from 7 KISD high schools. Each are qualified to compete for the youth of the year and the scholarship that comes with it. Best of luck to you all.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Cirque Italia returns to Waco with unique water stage and new production

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cirque Italia is ready for its return to Waco with its new production and unique water stage, performing several shows Thursday through Sunday. The European-style circus features a more interactive approach to the circus with a center stage surrounded by the audience, offering audience involvement with the story telling of a pirate on a quest to find a buried treasure.
WACO, TX
KWTX

City of Waco may remove permits, fees for garage and estate sales

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Garage sale owners and estate sale companies could soon have extra money in their pockets as Waco City Council members consider the possibility of removing both permits and fees for these events. That’s. “We’ve started our own company for about a year,” said Rickey Bettinger,...
WACO, TX
KWTX

No arrests made in Killeen Mall shooting on one year anniversary

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One year later after the Killeen mall shooting, the community is still left wondering: who is responsible? The Killeen Police Department has not released the name of the suspect. On Dec. 7, 2021 a gunman walked into the Killeen Mall and shot someone inside a store....
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Adorable lil’ marine who went viral for Memorial Day tribute to don his uniform again for Toys for Tots

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A nine-year-old boy who went viral for his touching tribute to fallen soldiers on Memorial Day while dressed in a pint-sized Marine uniform is planning to don the uniform again Friday as he delivers toys he purchased for the annual US Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots, an effort to provide toys to those who cannot afford to buy them for Christmas.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Killeen police identify woman struck, killed by vehicle

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Tatiana Monae Mathis, 23, as the woman who died after she was struck by a vehicle on Monday, Dec. 5. The woman was reportedly crossing the 100 block of W Elms Road at about 7:20 p.m. when she was struck. The preliminary investigation revealed...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Fake license plate with vulgar Spanish slur leads Waco police to alleged human trafficker

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Bertin Lopez-Jimenez, 17, charged with four second-degree felony counts of smuggling of persons, after officers received information about suspicious activity in a south Waco neighborhood and later spotted a Chevrolet pickup with defective headlights, and a fake license plate with a sexual slur in Spanish, according to a court document obtained by KWTX.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Magnolia holiday event raises money for homeless youth in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Chip and Joanna Gaines invited the community to a holiday event at their downtown Waco property Wednesday night to raise funds for a great cause. Magnolia stayed open late for “A Very Merry Evening at the Silos,” a Christmas event benefitting The Cove which helps homeless youth in Waco.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy