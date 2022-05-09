Fire engulfs three buildings in Salem

SALEM — A late-afternoon Monday fire on Hancock Street engulfed three buildings, forcing firefighters to establish a collapse zone.

The fire broke out as a “triple decker” at 29 Hancock St. at around 3:40 p.m., said Lt. Peter Schaeublin, public information officer for the Salem Fire Department (SFD).

Upon arrival, firefighters immediately saw fire on the rear side of the building. SFD struck two alarms upon arrival, Schaeublin said, upgrading it to a three alarm around 3:50 p.m.

“The wind has been an issue for us a little bit,” said Schaeublin. “It has been very difficult to get to the scene of the fire. Another big issue, besides the wind, is that the buildings are so densely packed.”

The fire completely engulfed the original building, spreading to two other buildings. There were reports of a flashover, a very dangerous situation for firefighters, when everything in a room gets hot enough that it all ignites at once, Schaeublin said.

The fire department established a collapse zone at about 4:44 p.m.

The City of Salem asked residents to avoid the area and not approach the scene.

“Crews expect to be addressing the situation for some time,” said the city in a tweet from its official Twitter account.

Lynn, Swampscott, Marblehead, Peabody and Danvers firefighters responded to the Salem fire as well. Swampscott Engine 21 helped extinguish one of the buildings, said Fire Chief Graham Archer.

At about 5.50 p.m. “all hands” were working on containing the fire to the original building, said Archer.

The Lynn Fire Department (LFD) sent a ladder to the Hancock Street fire and an engine to cover one of the Salem fire houses, said District Chief Joseph Zukas, spokesperson for LFD. However, LFD had to call that engine back as another fire broke out on Warren Street in Lynn.

The fire was finally put out completely by 8.30 p.m., leaving at least five families displaced from 27 and 29 Hancock St., said Schaeublin. The Red Cross assisted them at the scene.

No information about injuries was available at the time of publication.

