ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Fire engulfs three buildings in Salem

By Alena Kuzub
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACuOe_0fYD86eX00

SALEM — A late-afternoon Monday fire on Hancock Street engulfed three buildings, forcing firefighters to establish a collapse zone.

The fire broke out as a “triple decker” at 29 Hancock St. at around 3:40 p.m., said Lt. Peter Schaeublin, public information officer for the Salem Fire Department (SFD).

Upon arrival, firefighters immediately saw fire on the rear side of the building. SFD struck two alarms upon arrival, Schaeublin said, upgrading it to a three alarm around 3:50 p.m.

“The wind has been an issue for us a little bit,” said Schaeublin. “It has been very difficult to get to the scene of the fire. Another big issue, besides the wind, is that the buildings are so densely packed.”

The fire completely engulfed the original building, spreading to two other buildings. There were reports of a flashover, a very dangerous situation for firefighters, when everything in a room gets hot enough that it all ignites at once, Schaeublin said.

The fire department established a collapse zone at about 4:44 p.m.

The City of Salem asked residents to avoid the area and not approach the scene.

“Crews expect to be addressing the situation for some time,” said the city in a tweet from its official Twitter account.

Lynn, Swampscott, Marblehead, Peabody and Danvers firefighters responded to the Salem fire as well. Swampscott Engine 21 helped extinguish one of the buildings, said Fire Chief Graham Archer.

At about 5.50 p.m. “all hands” were working on containing the fire to the original building, said Archer.

The Lynn Fire Department (LFD) sent a ladder to the Hancock Street fire and an engine to cover one of the Salem fire houses, said District Chief Joseph Zukas, spokesperson for LFD. However, LFD had to call that engine back as another fire broke out on Warren Street in Lynn.

The fire was finally put out completely by 8.30 p.m., leaving at least five families displaced from 27 and 29 Hancock St., said Schaeublin. The Red Cross assisted them at the scene.

No information about injuries was available at the time of publication.

Alena Kuzub can be reached at alena@itemlive.com.

The post Fire engulfs three buildings in Salem appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

Truck crashes into woods along I-495 in Littleton

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck veered off the road and crashed into the woods along Interstate 495 in Littleton on Friday afternoon. The crash happened on the northbound side off the highway near Route 2. Video from SKY7 HD showed what appeared to be a tractor-trailer entangled in a...
LITTLETON, MA
Deerfield Valley News

Midday fire engulfs farmhouse in minutes

WILMINGTON- Firefighters had a difficult time controlling a structure fire at a residence on East Dover Road Wednesday afternoon. The fast moving fire tore through the old farmhouse, gutting the interior and roof of the building’s east wing, rendering it a total loss. “Right now we’re having a tough...
WILMINGTON, VT
whdh.com

Police: Vermont man dies after trying to put out wildfire alone

ROCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — A man was killed after apparently trying to battle a wildfire in Vermont, state police said Friday. Firefighters in Rochester found the man’s body about 200 yards east of a homestead while they extinguished a fire that burned about two acres of woods Thursday night, police said.
ROCHESTER, VT
WMUR.com

One person dead after Friday night shooting in Keene

KEENE, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office is investigating a deadly Friday night shooting in Keene. A dispatcher told News 9 the shooting happened on Green Street. According to investigators, the shooting happened at about 8:40 p.m on Friday. Investigators from the New Hampshire State Police Major...
KEENE, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
City
Marblehead, MA
Salem, MA
Accidents
City
Lynn, MA
City
Danvers, MA
Salem, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Investigation ongoing in suspicious death in Manchester, NH apartment complex

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a man in a Manchester, N.H. apartment complex, leaving residents wondering what happened to their otherwise quiet neighbor. Jacqueline Flanders, a resident at the Carpenter Center apartment complex had just spoken to the man the night before...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Several arrests after 'large, unruly crowds' at Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, N.H. — Several arrests were made on Hampton Beach Friday night, after what officers described as large, unruly crowds formed. In a Facebook post, the Hampton Police Department says the groups were dispersed when officers saw fights start to break out. The groups then went to Ocean Boulevard...
HAMPTON, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Bystanders pull two from fiery Raynham crash that turned fatal

RAYNHAM — Police Chief James Donovan and Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita report that the Raynham Police and Fire Departments responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash this morning. At approximately 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Raynham Police and Fire responded to the area of 380 Pleasant St. for a report of...
RAYNHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Accident#The Salem Fire Department#Sfd#Twitter#Swampscott Engine
WCAX

Bobcat bursts into Windsor home, attacks resident

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - A bizarre incident played out in Windsor Friday morning. A bobcat was trapped in a home after attacking one of the residents. “We received a report from a resident that they had what they believed was a bobcat trapped inside of a bathroom,” said Windsor Police Chief Jennifer Frank.
WINDSOR, VT
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police, local fire department respond to truck fire, exploding fuel tank

“Massachusetts State Police in Millbury responded to a truck fire on Route 495 North in Milford. The driver kept attempting to go back to get his belongings until a Trooper told him to stop and had him stand behind the cover of a Good Samaritan pickup truck that had pulled over nearby. The fuel tank blew up less than 30 seconds after the Trooper moved him away from the truck.
MILLBURY, MA
wabi.tv

Man killed in crash after suffering medical event

HOLLIS, Maine (WABI) - A Hollis man was killed in a crash Friday afternoon after experiencing a medical event. State Police says 75-year-old Robert Smith was driving on the Saco Road in Hollis just after 1 p.m. when he lost control of his car and crashed onto a property. Smith’s...
HOLLIS, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
mynbc5.com

Emergency crews in Vermont hike steep terrain to contain forest fire

RICHMOND, Vt. — Emergency crews on Wednesday contained a multi-acre forest fire in a densely-wooded area of Richmond. Members of the Richmond Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to Robbins Road just before 5 p.m. to battle the flames. The fire grew to roughly two acres before being contained, according to crew members.
RICHMOND, VT
winonaradio.com

Rochester Motorcyclist Killed following Collision with Semi Near Eyota

EYOTA TWP., Minn. (KWNO)-A Rochester motorcyclist is dead and his passenger suffered serious injuries following a collision with a semi-truck near Eyota Thursday morning. The state patrol says the motorcycle driver, a 49-year-old male, and passenger, 48-year-old Lori Danielson of Rochester, were northbound on Hwy. 42 south of Hwy. 14 when they and a northbound semi-truck collided.
EYOTA, MN
WCAX

Car fire shuts down part of I-89

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A car fire on Interstate 89 North caused delays Thursday afternoon. Vermont State Police say it happened near mile marker 40 in Northfield just after 3:00 p.m. Both lanes were shut down and the road reopened about an hour later. There were no immediate details on...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Boston

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred early Wednesday morning in Boston. According to the police, Frederick Hines, a 39-year-old male from South Boston died due to injuries from the crash. He was transported to Tufts Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
BOSTON, MA
mynbc5.com

Vermont man found dead after trying to suppress wildfire alone, police say

ROCHESTER, Vt. — Police are investigating the death of a man found by crews battling a wildfire Thursday afternoon along a mountain road in Rochester. Investigators said they were notified just before 8:30 p.m. that crews had found a body near Jones Mountain Road while they worked to extinguish a fire that burned at least two acres of forest. The man's identity is being withheld while police notify family, except to confirm that he lived in the community.
ROCHESTER, VT
outdoors.org

French River- Oxford to Webster

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. This 6 to 7-mile leisurely scenic paddle is packed with plenty of nature's creatures including turtles, beavers, muskrats, ducks, etc. All participants must have a workable PFD free from rips & tears. Lunch/snacks and at least 32 oz water required. Expect moderate current in some areas and possible beaver dams.
WEBSTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester Police investigating double shooting

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Police are investigating after two people were shot, Thursday evening. The shooting took place in the area of Vernon Street and Arlington Street around 6 p.m., according to Worcester Police. “Officers located a twenty-one-year-old male and a twenty-four-year-old male who had both been shot” police...
WORCESTER, MA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
595K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy