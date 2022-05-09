ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

19 yr old Charged with the Fatal Shooting of Arthur Gowens

By B. Thompson
miheadlines.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT, MI – The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Marquise Javier Walker, 19-years-old, in connection to the robbery and fatal shooting of 47-year-old Arthur Gowens on May 6th, 2022. Walker faces once count premeditated first-degree murder, one count felony murder, one count armed robbery, one count...

www.miheadlines.com

Comments / 3

Related
WSAV News 3

Man charged with murder in West Savannah shooting

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on March 22. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A suspect was indicted for killing a 42-year-old in West Savannah in late February. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) arrested Shawn Campbell Jr., 21 for murder on March 21. The indictment was handed down with the following charges: Felony murder Aggravated […]
SAVANNAH, GA
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Detroit

Police Search For Michigan Woman In Fatal Shootings Of Boyfriend, Brother

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police were searching for a woman suspected in the fatal shootings of her live-in boyfriend and her brother at a Michigan apartment. The bodies of Ray Muscat, 26, and Bishop Taverner, 25, were found early Sunday morning in an apartment in Independence Township, northwest of Detroit, the Oakland County sheriff’s office said. Someone who lived in the apartment called 911 about 3:20 a.m. after being awakened by the sound of gunshots, authorities said. Officers found Taverner’s body in the living room of the apartment and Muscat’s body in a bedroom. It was not immediately clear who lived in the apartment. Taverner lived in Oxford. The sheriff’s office identified Ruby Taverner, 22, as a suspect and said she was believed to be armed and dangerous. Three handguns are registered to her, the office said. The sheriff’s office said Ruby Taverner formerly was known as Martin Taverner, while Ray Muscat formerly was known as Amber Muscat. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Wayne County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Wayne County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Pinterest#Violent Crime#Mi Headlines
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Popculture

Lori Vallow Murder Trial Gets Big Update

Lori Vallow has been declared mentally fit to stand trial on charges related to the deaths of her two children, Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7. Idaho District Judge Steven Boyce wrote in a ruling Monday that Vallow is "restored to competency and is fit to proceed." Vallow is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, April 19.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy