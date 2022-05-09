PRA Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) _ PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $40 million.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 97 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The debt collector posted revenue of $240.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $250.7 million.

