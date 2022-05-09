ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Babcock & Wilcox: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (AP) _ Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) on Monday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 11 cents per share.

The power generation equipment company posted revenue of $204 million in the period.

Babcock & Wilcox shares have declined 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $7.09, a fall of 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BW

