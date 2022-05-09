ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Stocks deepened their losses on Wall Street Monday, sending the S&P 500 to its lowest close in more than a year.

The benchmark index is coming off its fifth weekly loss in a row as renewed worries about China’s economy piled on top of markets already battered by rising interest rates. Stocks fell across Europe and much of Asia, as did everything from old-economy crude oil to new-economy bitcoin.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 132.10 points, or 3.2%, to 3,991.24.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 653.67 points, or 2%, to 32,245.70.

The Nasdaq fell 521.41 points, or 4.3%, to 11,623.25.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 77.48 points, or 4.2%, to 1,762.08.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 774.94 points, or 16.3%.

The Dow is down 4,092.60 points, or 11.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,021.72 points, or 25.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 483.23 points, or 21.5%.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 42 cents to $106.13 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for July delivery fell 6 cents to $107.45 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 10 cents to $3.79 a gallon. June heating oil fell 3 cents to $3.92 a gallon. June natural gas rose 10 cents to $7.74 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

891K+
Followers
436K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy