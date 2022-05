This weekend’s AdventHealth 400 will mark Noah Gragson’s first start at Kansas Speedway in the NCS. “I’m really excited to get to Kansas. It has been a track that I have been successful at in the other series, so hopefully that experience will be beneficial to me. This will be my first traditional racetrack I’ve been on in the Cup Series, and I have a great opportunity with this team. I’m just looking forward to getting back to the racetrack and having a good day with this No. 16 team.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO