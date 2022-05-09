SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters from multiple departments across Santa Barbara County participated in Fired-Up, a pilot program focused on helping first responders cope with work-related stress and trauma with a two-day retreat.

The program is hosted by Join-Up International, which is an equestrian non-profit organization dedicated to promoting "gentle, effective alternatives to violence and force in both equine and human relationships," according to Debbie Loucks, spokeswoman for Join-Up.

Credit: Andrea Pighetti

"The purpose of Fired-Up is to provide firefighters will skills and tools to process the daily stress of working in high-risk environments, plus, how to be present at home and off-duty," she added.

Nine firefighters from across the county went to world-renowned horse gentler Monty Roberts' ranch in Solvang for a two-day retreat in mid-April, Loucks said.

Participants learned the value and effectiveness of clear communication by the willing partnership one can create with a horse when using their natural body communication system, Loucks said.

“Our experience with the Fired relationship my wife and I didn’t know were closed,” one Up program was enlightening and helped open doors in our participant said.

The pilot program will be available to other fire service members in Santa Barbara County and surrounding regions in the coming months, Loucks said.

The post Santa Barbara County firefighters participate in pilot program focused on helping first responders cope with stress appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .