Atrion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
ALLEN, Texas (AP) _ Atrion Corp. (ATRI) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $8.5 million.
On a per-share basis, the Allen, Texas-based company said it had net income of $4.71.
The medical device maker posted revenue of $47.1 million in the period.
Atrion shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $622.60, a drop of 0.5% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATRI
