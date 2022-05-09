Mesa Air: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) on Monday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $42.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of $1.19. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

The regional airline posted revenue of $123.2 million in the period.

