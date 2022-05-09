ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese Hackers Caught Exploiting the Most Popular Antivirus Software Products | Ron Benvenisti

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Chinese-aligned cyberespionage group, Moshen Dragon, has been observed infiltrating legitimate antivirus software belonging to BitDefender, Kaspersky, McAfee, Symantec, and Trend Micro. Chinese threat actors usually focus on espionage activity,” SentinelOne’s Joey Chen said. “Those tools have flexible, modular functionality and are compiled via shellcode to easily bypass traditional...

