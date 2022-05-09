Shockwave Medical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $14.5 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The medical device compnay posted revenue of $93.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $88.6 million.

Shockwave Medical expects full-year revenue in the range of $435 million to $455 million.

