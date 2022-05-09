Vera Bradley Store Set to Open at Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy 501, May 13

Tanger

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy 501 is set to welcome Vera Bradley to its dynamic retail roster of more than 70 popular brands, which also includes Adidas, Crocs and Under Armour. The grand opening weekend, planned for Friday, May 13 – Sunday, May 15, will feature exclusive deals and gifts.

“Our goal is to bring shoppers beloved, classic brands that deliver quality and value,” said Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Area Marketing Director Stephanie Parisi. “Vera Bradley’s desire to make the world a brighter place with each design is a view we share and wholeheartedly support, and we welcome the community to join us for great deals during Vera Bradley’s grand opening weekend.”

Vera Bradley is a leading designer of women's cotton quilted handbags and accessories, luggage and travel items, eyewear, stationery and gifts. The brand's iconic designs and versatile styles offer women of all ages a colorful way to accessorize every look. The new 2900 square-foot storefront will be located in suite A130 across from Crocs. Shoppers who visit on May 13 can enjoy up to 70 percent off the entire store. The first 50 customers each day May 13-15 will receive a free gift at checkout.