The West Virginia University track and field team travels to the 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championship on May 13-15 at Fuller Track and Field, in Lubbock, Texas. Friday’s action will begin with field events at noon ET., combined events at 1 p.m. and the 10,000m at 9:15 p.m. Saturday’s action is set to begin with combined events at noon, followed by field events at 5 p.m. and running events at 6 p.m. On the final day of competition, field events begin at 1 p.m., followed by running events at 6:30 p.m.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO