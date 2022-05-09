ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho Falls Bowling Report

Post Register
 4 days ago

Kevin Anderson (174) 241-670, Jeff Banta (162) 207, Robert Barnes (177) 204, Tabatha Doggett (118) 411, Lee Frongner (194) 258-690, Christy...

www.postregister.com

Post Register

District 4 High School Rodeo posts standings

BLACKFOOT – It may seem like an eternity ago, but the District 4 High School Rodeo has reached the final two performances of its 2022 spring tour of southeastern Idaho. Starting off at the Bannock County Events Center for the first four performances and two weekends of rodeo action, the district moved to American Falls and the Power County Fairgrounds for the middle two weeks of action and four more performances went into the books.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Marsha Ann McGrath

Marsha Ann McGrath 3/18/1949 - 5/2/2022 Marsha Ann McGrath, 73 years, passed away peacefully at home in Rigby Idaho on May 2, 2022. She was born on March 18, 1949 to Darrel Eugene Conrad and Helen Fisher in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Throughout her life, Marsha lived in Rigby, Ririe, Iona, and Twin Falls. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, golfing and being outdoors. Marsha loved being a homemaker. She is survived by her husband John McGrath, her children Tosha Wheeler of Ririe ID, Brad (Deanna) Wheeler of Alaska; siblings Jackie (Cliff) McCowin of Rigby ID, Terri (Jeff) Porter of Washington, and Debra (Frank) Lott of Menan ID. Marsha is also survived by 5 step-children, 22 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Marsha is preceded by her parents Darrel Conrad and Helen Fisher, step father Jack Beck, siblings Stephen Conrad, Mike Burgess and Jerry Burgess; and her son Chad Wheeler. Celebration of Life services will be announced at a later date.
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

Rep. Giddings joins Nate Shelman of NewsTalk KBOI

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho lawmaker Rep. Priscilla Giddings joined Nate Shelman of NewsTalk KBOI on Friday ahead of Tuesday's Primary Election. Giddings is running for Idaho Lieutenant Governor. "I've been to every county in the state, every nook and cranny," Giddings said when asked about how she's feeling...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho Falls adopts use of impact fees

Idaho Falls is joining several other cities in Idaho by using impact fees, a one-time fee paid by developers to help accommodate growth in cities. The Idaho Falls City Council voted to adopt impact fees during its Thursday meeting. A city news release said the fees are intended to allow “growth to pay for growth.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

UDel Clyde Taylor

UDel Clyde Taylor 1/25/1947 - 5/9/2022 UDel Clyde Taylor, born January 25, 1947, in Rigby, Idaho passed into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on May 9, 2022, after a short battle with lung cancer. He spent his final moments surrounded by his loving family. UDel was born to Clyde and Ruth Taylor and spent his childhood growing up in Grant, Idaho. He grew up on the family farm where he worked side by side with his father growing and harvesting crops and milking dairy cows. He thoroughly enjoyed sports as a player, coach, and spectator. UDel met Laina Later, and they married on August 25, 1964, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were later sealed as a family on May 2, 1980, in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. UDel is preceded in death by his infant son, Shawn UDel Taylor, his father Clyde William Taylor and mother Ruth Hymas Taylor. He is survived by his loving wife, Laina and his children: Trina (Mark) Shepherd, Scott (Carmella) Taylor and TyRee (Kyle) Gilbert. He is also survived by his sister LuDene Casper, his brother, Thayle (KimBerly) Taylor as well as 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

William Gordon Hitesman

William Gordon Hitesman 09/10/1965 - 05/10/2022 William Gordon Hitesman, 56, of Marion, passed away at 8:55 am on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in his home. He was born in Salmon, Idaho, on Friday, September 10, 1965, to Kenneth Hitesman and Barbara (Prather) Callison. On July 3, 1994, he married Linda Callison, who survives.
MARION, IN
Post Register

Idaho angler lands largest catch-and-release smallmouth bass on record

AHSAHKA, Idaho (CBS2) — An Idaho angler caught a 23.5 inch smallmouth bass, breaking the state's record for the largest catch-and-release of the species. The fisherman, Travis Wendt, made his catch in Dworshak Reservoir on May 10th. He beat out Dusty Shepard's 22.75 inch record, set in 2020. Wendt's...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Drought declared in 34 Idaho counties

Custer, Lemhi and Butte counties are among the 34 counties outside the Idaho Panhandle that were declared drought counties on April 28. An emergency drought declaration for the 34 counties in Central and Southern Idaho was issued April 28 by Gary Spackman, director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources. Only the 10 counties in Northern Idaho weren’t included in the declaration, which was approved by Gov. Brad Little the following day.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Roaring Springs Waterpark reopens this weekend

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Roaring Springs Waterpark is set to reopen for the 2022 season on Saturday at 11 a.m. With heated water and good weather, Roaring Springs is hoping to usher in summer with some great pool time fun. The park is set to be open on weekends for the next two weeks, then seven days a week starting Memorial Day.
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Two wildfires burning in Idaho

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — Two wildfires are burning in Idaho, the Bureau of Land Management says. One is a Rye Grass fire in Nez Perce County. Officials say it's currently one acre large. The other is a brown fire in Clearwater County, 0.1 acres large. Central Idaho...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Caldwell to begin chip sealing May 31, several roads impacted

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Caldwell will begin seal coating its roads May 31. Several major roads will be affected including Ustick - Boulevard to Kimball, Lake - Boulevard to Ustick, Indiana - Cleveland to Laster, Montana - Ustick to Laster and 10th - Ustick to Laster.
CALDWELL, ID
NewsBreak
Sports
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Sugar-Salem shuts out South Fremont to force district tiebreaker

Sugar-Salem’s softball team topped South Fremont 10-0 Wednesday in five innings in the second game of their best-of-three series for the 3A District 6 title. The Diggers had lost all three of their games to South Fremont this season falling 25-10 and 8-5 in the regular season. They then fell 8-7 Tuesday in the first game of the district championship best-of-3 series.
SAINT ANTHONY, ID
Post Register

Recent rainfall has helped, but experts say it's not enough to avoid drought

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho has seen a lot of rain and mountain snow over the past month, and while that has helped, it wasn't enough to pull Idaho out of a drought. "It's been a huge help. It's really changed the water supply situation in the state, but it's not enough to bring us out of drought," said David Hoekema with the Idaho Department of Water Resources.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Few showers for Boise late tonight, big warm up for the weekend

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A quiet beginning to Thursday with mostly clear skies and cool temperatures across the valley. However, moisture will return to the region late in the afternoon and evening. Plan on increasing clouds throughout the day with the best chance of valley rain being later in the evening and overnight Friday morning as a front moves through.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Forest Service gives away trees for Arbor Day

The threat of rain and plenty of clouds kept some people inside their vehicles as they pulled into the parking lot at the Forest Service office in Challis to get their free seedlings on the 150th celebration of Arbor Day. About 300 seedlings were given away in the annual event...
CHALLIS, ID
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: District titles, state berths clinched on Thursday

Results from Thursday's games. Highland 16, Thunder Ridge 10 (championship game) Highland and Thunder Ridge earn state berths. Blackfoot 13, Hillcrest 7 (championship game) Blackfoot is top district seed to state, Hillcrest plays Middleton in a state play-in game 1 p.m. Saturday at OK Ward Park in Pocatello. 2A District...
HIGH SCHOOL
Post Register

BLM officer rides the range on adopted horse

Amanda Schramm sometimes patrols public lands for her job as an officer with the Bureau of Land Management while riding a mustang she adopted and helped train. Schramm works in and around Salmon and Challis. She’s used Red, her horse, in her job for about a year after getting him from an inmate training program in Carson City, Nevada. Prison inmates in many Western states train wild horses that are rounded up by the BLM to keep herd sizes in check.
CARSON CITY, NV
Post Register

Upper Midwest recovering after days of damaging storms

WASHINGTON (TND) — Massive storm clean-up efforts are underway in the upper Midwest with the next round of severe weather threats expected Saturday. The National Weather Service says damage from Thursday night's storm stretches more than 400 miles, from Nebraska all the way to western Wisconsin. A haboob —...
ENVIRONMENT

