Biden signs law aimed at streamlining US military aid to Ukraine

By Maegan Vazquez
 4 days ago
President Joe Biden on Monday signed a bill into law aimed at streamlining the process for getting military assistance to Ukraine as Russia continues its...

Marc Gendron
4d ago

how come you never see how much the other nato countries giving Ukraine ? i think we would be surprised at how little it is.while americans are going broke , food, fuel , border crisis , inflation , and the virus !

6
mark bryant
4d ago

I remember when joe said he was gonna hold billion in foreign aid if they didn't fire the prosecutor investigating his son

8
