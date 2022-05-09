Guest Editorial: Five-Time Olympic Coach Dennis Pursley Calls For End Of Transgender Participation in Women’s Sports
Guest Editorial: Five-Time Olympic Coach Dennis Pursley Calls For End Of Transgender Participation. Five-time Olympic coach and former USA Swimming National Team Director Dennis Pursley has submitted a guest editorial which addresses the debate concerning transgender participation in the sport. Pursley emailed the commentary to Swimming World, stating that he felt...www.swimmingworldmagazine.com
Comments / 0