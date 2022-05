UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Marc Ratner has shared his thoughts on Charles Oliveira failing to make weight at UFC 274. Last week, former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira was forced to vacate his title after coming in half a pound over the championship limit. Along with Oliveira, there were numerous other athletes who seemed to struggle with making weight. There was a lot of controversy surrounding the calibration of the weighing scale. ‘Do Bronx’ had posted a tweet stating that he made weight that morning only to miss it officially.

