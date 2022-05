Gary Payton II was having a strong season with the Golden State Warriors until he fractured his elbow against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals. The 29-year-old will be out of action for at least two weeks, which is disappointing as he has been a key player for the Warriors, who are looking to win their fourth title since 2015. Payton is the son of NBA legend Gary Payton, who exclusively spoke to PopCulture.com about if he gives his son any advice during his NBA career.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO