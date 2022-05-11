ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Bahamas Police Force IDs All Three Americans Who Died At Sandals Emerald Bay Resort

By CBSMiami.com Team
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IpG8Y_0fYCr8mQ00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Royal Bahamas Police Force has identified all three Americans, all in their 60s, who were found dead at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Exuma Island.

Michael and Robbie Phillips from Tennessee and Vincent Chiarella from Florida.

Chiarella’s wife, Donna, survived. She was flown to Kendall Regional Hospital. At last check, she was in serious condition.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force chief superintendent says samples were collected from the three victims as well as from the rooms at the resort.

“There was some signs of individuals presenting to the clinic with nausea, vomiting and some symptoms,” said Dr. Michael Darville.

The Bahamas’ health minister says it all began Thursday night. The Phillips complained they were feeling ill and were treated at a local medical facility.

The next morning, they were found dead in their resort villa. Police say Michael Phillips was slumped against a wall. Robbie Phillips was on their bed. Both showed signs of convulsion.

Minutes earlier, police had found Vincent Chiarella dead on the floor of his villa. Donna Chiarella is experiencing severe swelling and paralysis.

Chasen Toth and Sydney Rosenquist arrived at the Sandals resort for their honeymoon – one day after the victims’ bodies were found.

“It definitely gives me cause for concern, just because you want to know what happened,” said Rosenquist.

As a general rule, CBS News Medical Contributor Dr. David Agus says it’s important to have access to your health records when you travel and to listen to your body.

“It’s really important that you’re aware of your own health,” he said. “If you start to feel ill and it’s not getting better, go to an emergency room wherever you are. And if the treatment doesn’t work, go back to that emergency room.”

CBS Miami

CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
