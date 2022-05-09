Three wounded in shooting in Humboldt Park neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people, including two teenagers, were shot Monday afternoon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said the victims were standing near the street in the 3900 block of West Thomas Street around 12:40 p.m., when someone pulled up in a vehicle, and two people got out and started shooting.

A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the body, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to the hospital in good condtion.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the hip, and was taken to the hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody Monday afternoon.

Area Four detectives are investigating.