Chicago, IL

Three wounded in shooting in Humboldt Park neighborhood

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people, including two teenagers, were shot Monday afternoon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said the victims were standing near the street in the 3900 block of West Thomas Street around 12:40 p.m., when someone pulled up in a vehicle, and two people got out and started shooting.

A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the body, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to the hospital in good condtion.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the hip, and was taken to the hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody Monday afternoon.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago

Girl, 16, shot in head and critically wounded in West Garfield Park home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl was shot in the head inside a home in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Friday evening. At 6:50 p.m., the girl was inside the home in the 4300 block of West Adams Street when she suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said. The girl was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A person of interest was taken in for questioning, police said. Area Four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 man dead, another wounded in shooting following traffic crash in Douglas Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is killed and another wounded following a shooting in Douglas Park Friday night. Around 11:28 p.m., two men, both 40, were involved in a traffic crash with another vehicle in the 1200 block of South California. A male offender exited the rear seat of the vehicle and fired shots. One of the victims was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital by the fire department with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen and was pronounced dead. The other 40-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the side of the body. The offender fled on foot and was placed into custody by responding officers, police said.Area Four detectives are investigating,
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man assaulted senior rideshare driver: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested for attacking a senior citizen who was working as a rideshare driver, Illinois State Police said. Around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 7, state troopers working in Chicago's district responded to the northbound Belmont Avenue ramp off Interstate 90 for a report of an assault.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man in custody after shooting woman during argument in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was taken into custody after shooting a woman during an argument in the Chatham neighborhood Friday. Police said around 8:05 a.m., the woman, 36, got into an argument with a man she knows in the 8700 block of South State Street when he opened fire. The victim got in her car and attempted to flee before crashing into a curb in the 8800 block of South Indiana. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. A 15-month-old boy was in the backseat of the woman's vehicle during the time -- but was not struck. The child was transported to Comer's Children's Hospital as a precaution. The offender tried to flee on foot but was taken into custody a short time later. Charges are pending. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged in shooting, killing of two men in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged in the killing of two men shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood near the tennis courts Monday. 25-year-old John Corona is charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied building, and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance. Police said around 3:04 p.m., two men, 34 and 35, were near the street in the 1300 block of East Louis Munoz Drive when they were approached by Corona and another male offender who produced handguns and fired shots. The 34-year-old victim was struck in the head and the chest. The 35-year-old victim was struck in the chest – both were pronounced dead on the scene. Corona was arrested in the 2600 block of South Evergreen a short time later. Police also recovered two handguns. He is due in bond court Thursday. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man shot while driving in Edgewater

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A was shot while driving in Edgewater Friday morning. Police said a 27-year-old man was driving in the 1100 block of W. Glenlake Avenue just before 3:40 a.m. when shots were fired from another vehicle. The victim drove off and hit a parked car at Wilson Avenue and Sheridan Road. The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Police: Woman shot while toddler in backseat on South Side

CHICAGO — A 36-year-old woman was shot Friday morning on the South Side while a toddler was in her backseat. Just after 8 a.m., police responded to the 8800 block of South Indiana on the report of a crash. Police believe a 36-year-old woman got into an argument with a man in the 8700 block of South State.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
CBS Chicago

Lincoln Park shooting victim Dakotah Earley is growing more alert every day, family says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was more encouraging news Thursday night on the progress for Dakotah Earley, the victim of a robbery and shooting in Lincoln Park coming up on a week ago. The family of Earley, 23, says he is becoming more alert every day. He was scheduled to have another surgery Thursday evening to remove a bullet from his jaw. Earley was shot at close range in a robbery in Lincoln Park early last Friday morning. Earley was walking on Wayne Avenue near Webster Avenue around 3 a.m. Friday when a robber came out of hiding and pointed a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police seek getaway car in Albany Park shooting that killed Michael Conrad

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Thursday released photos of a car that is believed to be involved in a shooting that left a man dead in Albany Park last week.Just after 7 p.m. this past Friday, Michael Conrad, 37, was driving in a 2019 white Chrysler in the 4400 block of North Hamlin Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him. Conrad fled in his car, but went on to hit multiple parked cars and flip over. He was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Area Five detectives are looking to get more information about the black Nissan Altima in which the shooter or shooters fled, and from which they also fired.Police released multiple photos.  One of the photos shows a passenger leaning out of the Nissan with a gun drawn and ready to fire. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Thousands of guns recovered by CPD still waiting to be tested, according to police records

CHICAGO (CBS) – For months, the Chicago Police Department has been touting the record number of guns that police have taken off the streets.But with a massive influx of firearms recovered, is ballistics testing able to keep up?CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey is digging into records that show thousands of guns still waiting to be tested."Every illegal gun recovered is a potential life saved."Superintendent David Brown takes every opportunity he can to plug his department's success on the gun recovery front. "There have been 3,682 guns recovered, 1762 people have been arrested in possession of those guns," he said. "In...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police warns residents, search for man responsible for attacking three women in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Women in logan square remain on edge. A man wanted for a series of attacks is still on the loose. Police say he's targeted at least three women.CBS 2'S Asal Rezaei reports from Logan Square near where those attacks happened.Police and neighbors in this area are on high alert, especially heading into the weekend. Police say the attacker has been following women into their buildings wearing a construction vest. The latest attacks happen within just 24-hours of each other on the same block. Women like Gaby Ramon who live in this area say they've been constantly looking over...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teen charged with one of string of carjackings targeting food delivery drivers in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a food delivery driver at gunpoint in the South Austin neighborhood in October.Police said the boy was arrested by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force on Wednesday in Little Village, after he was identified as one of the people who carjacked a 42-year-old man at gunpoint while the victim was delivering food in the 1000 block of North Menard Avenue on Oct. 12, 2021.The boy is charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.Police have said at least three times in October, food delivery drivers were robbed after someone called to have food delivered in the same block.The carjackings happened:On Oct. 8, around 11:30 p.m.On Oct. 12, around 2 a.m.On Oct. 23, around 8:30 p.m.In each carjacking, someone called to order food to 1051 N. Menard Av., and when the delivery driver arrived, they were robbed and carjacked.It was not immediately clear if the teen charged in the Oct. 12 carjacking would be charged in any of the other cases, or if there have been any other arrests or charges in those carjackings.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

