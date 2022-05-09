ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Southwest Georgia Council on Aging announces summer resource fairs

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d0fpM_0fYCpRIA00
Izzie Sadler Special Photo

ALBANY — Sowega Council on Aging is planning a series of summer resource fairs for seniors and caretakers in the region.

The regional fairs are held to gather resources and information to help seniors live better lives. Each fair will include the Georgia Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. This federally funded program offers fresh fruits and vegetables to eligible participants at approved market sites each year.

Farmer’s market participants also will receive nutrition and health education on the benefits of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Resource fairs include:

♦ Free admission;

♦ Georgia Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program;

♦ Nutrition and health education;

♦ Access to Aging Network providers;

♦ Fun giveaways.

Resource fairs are scheduled:

♦ May 27: Albany Regional Senior Resource Fair, 9 a.m.-noon; SCOA Regional Resource Center, 335 W. Society Ave., Albany (Serving Dougherty, Lee, Terrell, Worth and Baker counties).

♦ June 24: Camilla Regional Senior Resource Fair, 9 a.m.-noon; The Cross Church, 647 Old Georgia Highway 3, Camilla (Serving Baker, Mitchell, Colquitt, Grady and Thomas counties).

♦ July 15: Colquitt Regional Senior Resource Fair, 9 a.m.-noon; First Baptist Church, 351 E. Pine Street, Colquitt (Serving Miller, Calhoun, Early, Decatur and Seminole counties).

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Summer construction planned for Muscogee County Schools

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Big changes and improvements are on the way for Muscogee County Schools. The school district plans for multiple construction projects to be completed when students return in the Fall. Chief Operations and Facilities Officer for the Muscogee County School District, Travis Anderson, highlighted these upgrades at the May 9 School Board […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
Savannah Tribune

Georgia Leaders Visit Carver State Bank

At the request of State Representative Carl W. Gilliard (House District 162), a distinguished group of Georgia State Legislators visited Carver State Bank last week to meet with Carver President Robert E. James. The visiting delegation included State Representatives Sandra G. Scott (House District 76), Doreen Carter (House District 93) and Viola Davis (House District 87). They were accompanied by Dr. Rickie C. Keys, a nationally recognized diversity and inclusion advocate, public health professional, social scientist and health inequities analyst. The meeting was held at the Carver Skidaway Road Office.
SAVANNAH, GA
WALB 10

19th Century home being moved to Turner Co. for preservation

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Local contractors of Relic Pine Enterprises, LLC are taking a 19th-century home piece by piece and transporting it to Turner County as a way to preserve its historic values. It is evident architecture has changed over the years. Before, it was common to see a dog...
TURNER COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

Georgia Department of Revenue to begin issuing special, one-time tax refunds

ATLANTA – Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp and the Department of Revenue (DOR) announced today that DOR will begin issuing special, one-time tax refunds this week. This initiative is a result of House Bill 1302, which the Georgia General Assembly recently passed, and Gov. Kemp signed into law. This legislation allows for an additional refund of income taxes from 2020, due to the state experiencing a revenue surplus.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
Albany, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Calhoun, GA
City
Camilla, GA
City
Albany, GA
City
Colquitt, GA
Local
Georgia Government
southgatv.com

Dougherty schools’ “berry” good treats for students

ALBANY, GA – April and May have been “berry” good months for our local Dougherty County students. Georgia Grown Strawberries provided an extra boost of nutrition in Dougherty County School System’s cafeteria meals to support cognitive health and to prepare students for state testing. Flint River...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Winfred Dukes campaigns in Albany to be Agriculture Commissioner

State Representative Winfred Dukes came back to his hometown to continue his campaign for the Agriculture Commissioner race. Winfred Dukes is currently a Democratic member of the Georgia House of Representatives, and he now wants to move his focus to agriculture. Winfred says he wants to run for the Commissioner...
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairs#Health Education#Fresh Fruits#Sowega Council On Aging#Nutrition#Access To Aging Network#Fun#May 27#The Cross Church#First Baptist Church
WSAV News 3

Georgia NFIB endorses Kemp for 2nd term

ATLANTA, Georgia (WSAV)  – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Georgia PAC has endorsed Governor Brian Kemp in the May 24 primary for a second term as governor.  The political action committee’s NFIB members made the endorsement based on Kemp’s record and position on small business issues. NFIB State Director Nathan Humphrey said that […]
GEORGIA STATE
pctonline.com

Dixon Pest Services Announces Acquisition

THOMASVILLE, Ga. – Dixon Pest Services, headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., announced its acquisition of the pest control division of Tillman’s Termite & Pest Control of Tallahassee, FL. The acquisition further accelerates Dixon Pest Services’ growing penetration in North Florida as it assumes responsibility for all Tillman’s pest control...
THOMASVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Public library card holders in Georgia can now check out a pass for free tickets to the Alliance Theatre

The Georgia Public Library Service (GPLS) announced today a new partnership with the Alliance Theatre to provide a pass for free tickets to certain Theatre performances. The Georgia Public Libraries Community Ticket Pass is available at all public libraries statewide. When checked out just like a book, patrons visit the Alliance website and utilize the pass to receive up to four free tickets to performances on either the Coca-Cola or Hertz Stage.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Albany Herald

Job Corps launches recruitment drive in Georgia

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program has launched a recruitment drive in Georgia, offering immediate openings and free career training for low-income students ages 16—24 in the nation’s leading industries. “This is a great opportunity for young Georgians who are trying to...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Has the national baby formula shortage hit Albany?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many stores across the nation are now limiting how much baby formula each customer can buy because of the baby formula shortage. The national shortage comes after Abbott Nutrition, a major manufacturer of baby formula, recalled some of its products back in February. This was because of at least four babies being hospitalized with bacterial infections and two babies even dying after consuming the products.
ALBANY, GA
41nbc.com

First Phlebotomy independent school opens in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The first Phlebotomy independent school just opened in Milledgeville. Doris Tuft opened ‘Survival Kit of Phlebotomy Training’ to share her love for the profession. The class takes students through a six-week course in which they learn the steps of drawing blood. You must be...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
6K+
Followers
271
Post
986K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy