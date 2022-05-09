Southwest Georgia Council on Aging announces summer resource fairs

Izzie Sadler Special Photo

ALBANY — Sowega Council on Aging is planning a series of summer resource fairs for seniors and caretakers in the region.

The regional fairs are held to gather resources and information to help seniors live better lives. Each fair will include the Georgia Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. This federally funded program offers fresh fruits and vegetables to eligible participants at approved market sites each year.

Farmer’s market participants also will receive nutrition and health education on the benefits of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Resource fairs include:

♦ Free admission;

♦ Georgia Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program;

♦ Nutrition and health education;

♦ Access to Aging Network providers;

♦ Fun giveaways.

Resource fairs are scheduled:

♦ May 27: Albany Regional Senior Resource Fair, 9 a.m.-noon; SCOA Regional Resource Center, 335 W. Society Ave., Albany (Serving Dougherty, Lee, Terrell, Worth and Baker counties).

♦ June 24: Camilla Regional Senior Resource Fair, 9 a.m.-noon; The Cross Church, 647 Old Georgia Highway 3, Camilla (Serving Baker, Mitchell, Colquitt, Grady and Thomas counties).

♦ July 15: Colquitt Regional Senior Resource Fair, 9 a.m.-noon; First Baptist Church, 351 E. Pine Street, Colquitt (Serving Miller, Calhoun, Early, Decatur and Seminole counties).