Former OU Football Star Du'Vonta Lampkin Fatally Shot At 25

Photo: Getty Images

Former University of Oklahoma defensive tackle Du'Vonta Lampkin was shot and killed on Thursday (May 5) in a Dallas Airbnb, People reports.

The night before Lampkin was reportedly moving into a new home, the 25-year-old was found dead from a single gunshot in a rented Dallas apartment. Police are investigating his death as a murder, according to a news release.

Reports say Lampkin's friends sent police to his Airbnb after he wasn't answering his phone. Du'Vonta's backpack, cell phone, and wallet were all reportedly missing when his body was found in the apartment.

After a career in football at OU and as a free agent in the NFL, Lampkin was planning to partner with his cousin in real estate. Kerry Lampkin , his cousin, said Du'Vonta was looking for mentorship as he moved to Dallas and began a new career.

"[Du'Vonta] wanted to get to the next new chapter and bypass the football," Kerry told Fox 4 Dallas . "He reached out to me for spiritual guidance."

Kerry continued, "He was excited about real estate and I think would've [been] successful because anything he puts his mind to, he will conquer it."

Du'Vonta's friends had rented an Airbnb for him to stay at until his permanent Dallas residence was ready to be moved in.

Du'Vonta spent three seasons on OU's defensive line, Sports Illustrated reports. In 2018, he entered the NFL draft and signed with the Tennessee Titans as a free agent, but didn't play in any regular-season games.

The Sooners' football program said in a statement, "Du'Vonta was full of life and spirit, was a supportive teammate and a joy to be around."

An established real estate agent, Kerry was excited to show his cousin the ropes but is now mourning the tragedy.

Kerry said to Fox 4 Dallas , "You took a great soul that everybody loved. Du'Vonta wouldn't hurt anybody, man. He had a heart of gold."

Du'Vonta's cousin continued, "It's senseless. I put it in God's hands, and I believe justice will be served."

Anyone with information should contact homicide detective Josue Rodriguez at 214-671-3994 or by email at josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com, and reference case #079583-2022.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.