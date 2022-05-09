ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Former OU Football Star Du'Vonta Lampkin Fatally Shot At 25

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kT2hX_0fYCmixK00
Photo: Getty Images

Former University of Oklahoma defensive tackle Du'Vonta Lampkin was shot and killed on Thursday (May 5) in a Dallas Airbnb, People reports.

The night before Lampkin was reportedly moving into a new home, the 25-year-old was found dead from a single gunshot in a rented Dallas apartment. Police are investigating his death as a murder, according to a news release.

Reports say Lampkin's friends sent police to his Airbnb after he wasn't answering his phone. Du'Vonta's backpack, cell phone, and wallet were all reportedly missing when his body was found in the apartment.

After a career in football at OU and as a free agent in the NFL, Lampkin was planning to partner with his cousin in real estate. Kerry Lampkin , his cousin, said Du'Vonta was looking for mentorship as he moved to Dallas and began a new career.

"[Du'Vonta] wanted to get to the next new chapter and bypass the football," Kerry told Fox 4 Dallas . "He reached out to me for spiritual guidance."

Kerry continued, "He was excited about real estate and I think would've [been] successful because anything he puts his mind to, he will conquer it."

Du'Vonta's friends had rented an Airbnb for him to stay at until his permanent Dallas residence was ready to be moved in.

Du'Vonta spent three seasons on OU's defensive line, Sports Illustrated reports. In 2018, he entered the NFL draft and signed with the Tennessee Titans as a free agent, but didn't play in any regular-season games.

The Sooners' football program said in a statement, "Du'Vonta was full of life and spirit, was a supportive teammate and a joy to be around."

An established real estate agent, Kerry was excited to show his cousin the ropes but is now mourning the tragedy.

Kerry said to Fox 4 Dallas , "You took a great soul that everybody loved. Du'Vonta wouldn't hurt anybody, man. He had a heart of gold."

Du'Vonta's cousin continued, "It's senseless. I put it in God's hands, and I believe justice will be served."

Anyone with information should contact homicide detective Josue Rodriguez at 214-671-3994 or by email at josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com, and reference case #079583-2022.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 2

Stephanie Hall
4d ago

My deepest condolences to the family of this young man.🕊 I'm so done and over this mad madness...WHOM EVER IS DOING PLEASE STOP..

Reply
4
Real truth
4d ago

Hummm, what did he do to get killed? 🤔.... looking for mentorship? Where was his dad(rhetorical)? Sounds like he was not making good choices, and hanging around some shady characters. Sad thing is he was killed......

Reply
2
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former OU football player murdered in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas — A former University of Oklahoma football player was found dead in Dallas on Thursday. Dallas police said 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin’s body was found around 10:10 p.m. on South Ervay Street. They said it was the result of a homicide. Dallas police is asking anyone...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Star, TX
State
Oklahoma State
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, 79, Hospitalized Following Car Crash

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is recovering after he was involved in a car crash Wednesday evening. Jones, 79, was reportedly transported to a local hospital after he suffered minor injuries in a "minor" car accident in downtown Dallas, Texas Wednesday night. Jones is said to be doing fine and is now recovering at home.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Upworthy

When a woman was assaulted by his teammate, a college football star refused to stay silent

Most parents hope they raise kind humans. Those that will show up for a friend in need without looking for a pat on the back for doing so. This story about a college student who was sexually assaulted in the '70s by a popular and beloved college football player shows exactly what it means to be the kind of person who shows up for someone in need. Betsy Sailor was a student at Penn State University in the late '70s when she accused a football player of assaulting her at knifepoint. Nevertheless, the football season continued and the players closed ranks around the star player leaving Sailor isolated and fearful. That is until Irv Pankey knocked on her door.
NFL
The Spun

Details Have Emerged From Accident Involving Jerry Jones

On Wednesday night, it was reported that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a minor car accident. He was then transported to a hospital for "precautionary reasons." Thankfully, the latest update on Jones' status is quite encouraging. According to WFAA reporter Matt Howerton, Jones' injuries from Wednesday's car...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Du'vonta Lampkin
WILX-TV

Former Spartan Adreian Payne killed in Orlando

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne has died in Orlando, Florida. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) confirmed to News 10 just before noon that Payne was shot and killed. Former teammates took to Twitter to share the news. The...
ORLANDO, FL
AL.com

Former Alabama prep standout almost missed Cowboys’ draft call

Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams came away impressed when he visited the Dallas Cowboys shortly before the NFL Draft. “It was really just how they presented everything and the plan,” Williams said. “They sat me down and had a whole plan for me. They told me what to come in and expect. They told me how the whole defense operates. I feel like it was a college visit. It was like they was recruiting me kind of, but they wasn’t. I don’t know to put it in words. It was just like everything I expected plus more.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Football#Titans#Murder#Violent Crime#Ou Football#Du Vonta#Airbnb#Sports Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
Oklahoma Daily

OU baseball: Sooners rout West Virginia 15-1 in 1st game of final home series

Oklahoma (30-17, 12-7 Big 12) routed West Virginia (29-19, 10-9) 15-1 on Friday night in Norman. Freshman third baseman Wallace Clark led the way, going 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a walk. Redshirt junior designated hitter Brett Squires went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and redshirt sophomore left fielder Kendall Pettis went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
NORMAN, OK
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy