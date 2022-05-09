ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle, Killed in Long Beach

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LONG BEACH (CNS) - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach, police said today.

The 36-year-old Long Beach man was hit about 9:15 p.m. Sunday on Atlantic Avenue near 19th Street and died at a hospital, the Long Beach Police Department reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

``A 2014 Honda, driven by a female resident of Long Beach, was traveling northbound on Atlantic Avenue north of 19th Street as the pedestrian was crossing westbound in lanes of traffic outside of a crosswalk ...,'' police said in a statement. ``The driver was unable to stop or avoid striking the pedestrian.''

The motorist remained at the scene and was interviewed by officers, police said. Her name was not released.

``At this time, neither distracted driving, impaired driving, nor speed are believed to be factors in the collision,'' police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 562-570-7355, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

