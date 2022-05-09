ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

Businesses concerned about construction along Main St. in Indian Orchard

westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Representative Brian Ashe, who lives in Longmeadow, reflected on the loss Monday as a local leader and a father. Counselors helping students cope...

www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: May 12

(WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department recognized sponsors of an afterschool club in Holyoke on Thursday. The table tennis club at the Donahue School in Holyoke presented sponsorship awards to MassMutual and the United Way of Pioneer Valley this afternoon. Since last October, the club has met once...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews working to repair sinkhole on Mass. Pike in Blandford

BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - MassDOT are currently working to repair a sinkhole that has formed on the Mass. Pike. The agency said that the emergency repairs are taking place at mile-marker 32.8 on the westbound side of the highway in Blandford. The work has caused the shoulder and truck-climbing lane...
BLANDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Longmeadow, MA
Government
City
Longmeadow, MA
City
Chicopee, MA
City
Indian Orchard, MA
Longmeadow, MA
Business
WSBS

Is it Illegal in MA to Blow Your Grass Clippings into the Road?

It's that time of year when folks all throughout Massachusetts and Berkshire County are starting to mow their lawns. I live in Pittsfield and in my neighborhood, I jokingly call it the "Lawnmower Wars." The reason why I call it that is because when one neighbor is out mowing, other neighbors start up their lawnmowers and are out there mowing too. None of us can be left behind when it comes to cutting the grass...lol.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Traffic expected to be heavy around UMass for move-out, commencement

Western Mass News is getting answers after the Mass. Department of Public Health confirmed two cases of pediatric hepatitis in the state. Town by Town heads to Agawam, Hadley, and Springfield. Mounted horse patrols coming to Forest Park. Updated: 7 hours ago. Extra police patrols have been assigned to Forest...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Northampton school district reinstates mask mandate

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Northampton Public Schools is reinstating their mask mandate this week. The Northampton School Superintendent, John Provost, said it’s due to a rise in COVID cases. Northampton’s school district was one of the last to lift its mask mandate back at the end of March. But now,...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Puerto Rican Parade to return in-person this year

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After two years of being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 Springfield Puerto Rican parade will be held in-person. According to a parde spokesperson, this year’s parade will take place on Sunday, September 18 at 11 a.m. This year’s kick-off event will...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State#Longmeadow High School#Western Mass News
westernmassnews.com

Northampton Public Schools institutes 10-day mask mandate

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton Public Schools have reinstituted a mask mandate for 10 days. In a letter from Superintendent John Provost, he announced that COVID-19 cases within the district more than doubled in a three-day span from 64 cases to 139 cases. Following a meeting between Provost and the...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police, local fire department respond to truck fire, exploding fuel tank

“Massachusetts State Police in Millbury responded to a truck fire on Route 495 North in Milford. The driver kept attempting to go back to get his belongings until a Trooper told him to stop and had him stand behind the cover of a Good Samaritan pickup truck that had pulled over nearby. The fuel tank blew up less than 30 seconds after the Trooper moved him away from the truck.
MILLBURY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Springfield schools leading in diversifying staff

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There are efforts underway at the state and local level to help diversify classrooms. As of 2021, only nine percent of teachers were diverse across the Bay State. Each year, the pool of diverse teachers is growing. The Springfield public school district is able to hire...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WUPE

Could Massachusetts Be Affected By a New Type of Harmful Tick This Year?

There's no argument that Massachusetts is a beautiful place to experience spring and summer, all four seasons really. It seems like Massachusetts is the epicenter for outdoor beauty. Berkshire County, in particular, is an area that many city people including Boston, New York, and other areas moved to right away when the pandemic struck so they could get away from close proximity of people and have a lot of open outdoor space. Whether those folks were moving to Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, Lenox, West Stockbridge, New Marlborough, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Sandisfield, Otis, Egremont, and so on, Berkshire County definitely was able to deliver the vast open spaces that people needed during the pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Schools adjusting mask plans as COVID-19 cases rise

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve learned Springfield Public Schools is taking new action when it comes to the district’s COVID-19 response. Starting tonight, families at certain schools will be getting robocalls, encouraging students to wear masks because of rising COVID-19 cases. The move comes on the heels of Northampton reinstating its school mask mandate.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials looking for independent compliance evaluator for Springfield Police

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, along with the U.S. Department of Justice, announced on Wednesday that they have taken the next steps in looking for an independent compliance evaluator for the police department. Establishing this role was part of their agreement under the consent decree the city’s...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

New Ownership Group Seeks to Create Momentum for Friendly’s

Craig Erlich can trace his relationship with Friendly’s back to his fifth birthday party at one of the chain’s restaurants. “I have pictures of me with my life-size balloon,” he told BusinessWest, adding that, over the decades, this relationship has certainly taken many different forms — from customer, to franchisee, to his current role as president and CEO, in which he has the responsibility of, well … creating memories like that of his fifth birthday for future generations of customers.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: police recruitment challenges

(WGGB/WSHM) - Many police departments across the country are facing difficulty recruiting police officers. Both the Northampton and Amherst police departments have fewer applicants applying for policing jobs than prior to the pandemic. “When I came on the job 20, 25 years ago, there were 100s of people for one...
AMHERST, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy