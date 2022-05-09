Packers sign outside linebacker Kobe Jones after rookie minicamp

The Green Bay Packers filled the 90th spot on the roster by signing outside linebacker Kobe Jones following a rookie minicamp on Friday and Saturday.

Jones, who will wear No. 49, was an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State in 2021. He spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans last season. The Packers had him in Green Bay on a tryout basis during the team’s rookie minicamp.

Jones is 6-3 and 255 pounds. He produced 22 tackles for loss and seven sacks over 50 games and 13 starts at Mississippi State. One of his best games came against Alabama in 2021 when he produced a sack of Mac Jones.

A lack of athleticism likely kept Jones from being drafted. Based on pro day testing, Jones scored a 1.39 out of 10 in Relative Athletic Score, with poor size, explosion and agility scores.

The Packers need to develop young depth at outside linebacker. Jones will get a chance this summer to prove worthy of a backup rotational spot behind Rashan Gary and Preston Smith.