Should Bengals have interest in free-agent CB James Bradberry?

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t figure to be done in free agency now that the 2022 NFL draft is in the books.

And while they most likely project to be active at wide receiver and tight end, an interesting name just popped up, too — cornerback James Bradberry.

The Giants cut Bradberry on Monday, with PFN’s Aaron Wilson reporting a trade worth a possible late-round pick never happened because of the money Bradberry would cost on a long-term deal.

Bradberry’s release cleared $10.2 million in cap space for the Giants, and he’ll likely want something similar in free agency. Turning 29 this summer, Bradberry allowed 60 catches on 92 targets with four interceptions while earning a 62.8 PFF grade last season.

On one hand, outside corners like Bradberry don’t normally become available at this stage of the offseason. There’s a reason Wilson mentioned a contender like the Chiefs as a possible suitor.

On the other, the Bengals going after Bradberry might not make a ton of sense at this stage. Not only will he likely command notable money on the open market, the team just used a second-rounder on boundary prospect Cam Taylor-Britt, who they’ll probably want to rotate in with Eli Apple right away. Coaches have also said they think first-rounder Dax Hill can play on the boundary if necessary, too.

Were Bradberry a cheap addition it would be a smooth move to bring him to town. But with CTB ready to make an impact already, the Bengals might be better to spend the cash on other spots, if not hold it for potential long-term extensions.