Oil climbed as a global squeeze on refined products continued to pull fuel prices higher with Russian diesel exports falling sharply. West Texas Intermediate rose 4.1% on Friday and eked out a weekly gain of 0.7% after a series of tumultuous trading sessions where lowered liquidity exacerbated price moves. Diesel exports from Russia dropped in April from their prewar level as oil buyers seek to punish one of the world’s biggest suppliers. Investors have also been keeping a close eye on China as authorities in Beijing denied rumors that the city will go into lockdown even as new Covid-19 cases climbed.

TRAFFIC ・ 20 HOURS AGO