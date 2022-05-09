ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona high court tosses push to disqualify GOP lawmakers

 2 days ago

The Arizona Supreme Court rejected Monday an effort to disqualify three Republican lawmakers from this year's ballot because of their alleged roles in planning or attending the rally that led to the unprecedented attack on Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

The ruling means U.S. Reps. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs and state Rep. Mark Finchem remain on the primary ballot. Gosar and Biggs are seeking reelection and Finchem is running to try to become Secretary of State, Arizona’s chief election officer.

The lawsuits filed on behalf of a handful of Arizona voters alleged that Gosar, Biggs and Finchem cannot hold office because they participated in an insurrection. The lawsuits cited a section of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution enacted after the Civil War known as the “disqualification clause.”

The justices ruled that alleged violations of the disqualification clause are not grounds for challenging candidates' eligibility for office under Arizona law. The decision upholds a ruling by the Maricopa County Superior Court.

None of the lawmakers are accused of participating in the actual attack on Congress that was aimed at halting certification of President Joe Biden ’s win over former President Donald Trump .

letsbreal54
2d ago

i absolutely can't believe how paniced the dnc is. they are trying everything under the sun get rid of all competition. they have absoluty no platform other than their lies and are doing anything and everything they can to distract from how badly they are destroying our country!

Reply
28
Thomas Zaccone
2d ago

This isn't about politics as usual or even just personal power or wealth at this point.It's about real crimes involving sedition, conspiracy, fraud and other very serious crimes potentially committed by DemocRats, RINOS and upper level management in the Deep State Alphabet agencies to undermine a president and defraud the electorate. If Trump wins and picks up enough seats, these people could find themselves in prison. Especially if Trump manages to replace Garland with an honest. aggressive and tough AG. AND THEY KNOW IT.

Reply
14
runamuck
2d ago

Trump lacks morals integrity ethics accountability and honesty We can assume Trump supporters lack the same qualities. Get rid of them.

Reply
11
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
Daily Mail

'Do you know why people do not like you? Because you're a liar': Marjorie Taylor Greene hits back at CNN's Jim Acosta when he asks about her 'martial law' texts outside the Capitol

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called CNN's Jim Acosta a 'liar' and told the journalist to 'stop harrassing me' as he trailed her on Capitol Hill Thursday asking the Republican lawmaker about her 'martial law' texts. 'Your problem is, you're just one of those liars on television and people hate it....
Variety

Howard Stern: Supreme Court Justices Who Ban Abortion Should Raise Every Unwanted Child

Click here to read the full article. Howard Stern used the May 3 episode of eponymous SiriusXM radio show to blast the Supreme Court Justices who are considering overturning Roe v. Wade, which has kept basic abortion rights legal since its 1973 ruling. A majority draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked on May 2. Alito wrote that Roe v. Wade “was egregiously wrong from the start” and called the reasoning behind the ruling “exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.” The Supreme Court has since said the leaked draft is not representative of the court’s...
