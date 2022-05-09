Uber, Elanco fall; TreeHouse Foods, Energizer rise

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

TreeHouse Foods Inc., up $4.42 to $34.96.

The maker of own-brand packaged food for grocery stores beat analysts' first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Uber Technologies Inc., down $3.02 to $23.05.

The ride-hailing company is reportedly cutting back on hiring and costs.

Palantir Technologies Inc., down $2.02 to $7.46.

The software company gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Inc., down $1.95 to $21.84.

The animal health care company's financial forecast fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Viatris Inc., up 53 cents to $10.48.

The generic drugmaker beat analysts' first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Energizer Holdings Inc., up $3.54 to $33.52.

The maker of Energizer and Eveready batteries reported strong second-quarter financial results.

BioNTech SE, up $4.15 to $140.32.

The drug developer beat Wall Street's first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Chevron Corp., down $11.44 to $159.25.

Energy companies slipped along with falling oil prices.