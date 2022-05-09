Summerfest in Milwaukee reveals full 2022 lineup: Disturbed, Lamb of God and more than 40 new headliners

Disturbed and Lamb of God are filling Summerfest’s last slot for 2022.

They're two of more than 40 new headliners revealed for the Milwaukee music festival Monday — along with the full festival lineup.

The hard-rock bands will play the 23,000-person-capacity American Family Insurance Amphitheater June 30, with Chevelle opening. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office and ticketmaster.com and include Summerfest general admission for June 30.

Acts announced Monday for Summerfest’s other stages include Stone Temple Pilots, who will perform at the BMO Harris Pavilion July 1. Reserved seats go on sale at noon Friday and include Summerfest general admission that day. Other seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis for the Summerfest general-admission ticket holders.

Also added to the lineup are country group The Band Camino, rap veteran Lupe Fiasco, Milwaukee-born country artist Nora Collins and Sir Mix-A-Lot of "Baby Got Back" fame. They join a list of more than 100 headliners announced in March.

Randy Blythe, lead vocalist of the thrash metal band Lamb of God, performs during their show at the Peoria Civic Center on May 7, 2022. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR

Summerfest acts: Summerfest 2022 returns to summer with Lil Wayne, Backstreet Boys joining the lineup

Summerfest headliners: Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne to headline Summerfest 2022, part of North American tour

General-admission tickets are $25 at the box office and summerfest.com , or $20 for seniors (ages 62 and older) and children (ages 3 to 10) at the gate only. Multi-day general-admission passes are $54 (three days), $105 (six days) and $125 (nine days).

General-admission tickets include access to all shows except those in the amphitheater and exclude reserved seats for headliners at the BMO Harris Pavilion. A number of promotional deals are expected to be announced.

Last week, Summerfest offered a limited number of $25 tickets for seven amphitheater shows. As of Monday, $25 tickets were still available for Halsey's Summerfest show at the amphitheater July 2.

'Powered by love': Halsey welcomes first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin

'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power': Halsey celebrates 'pregnant and postpartum bodies' with new bare-chested album cover

The largest music festival in the United States, Summerfest returns for its 53rd edition June 23 to 25, June 30 to July 2 and July 7 to 9. It's the first time the festival will have taken place in its traditional summer window since 2019.

Summerfest amphitheater acts for 2022 include Rod Stewart ; Justin Bieber ; Jason Aldean ; Backstreet Boys ; Machine Gun Kelly ; Thomas Rhett ; and a Lil Wayne , Wiz Khalifa and Wu-Tang Clan show.

Headliner highlights for Summerfest’s other stages include Charli XCX , Steve Miller Band, The Black Crowes , Boyz II Men, Steve Aoki and Halestorm .

The 'country Coachella': Best of Stagecoach 2022: Axl Rose, Brothers Osborne, Diplo, Smokey Robinson, The Black Crowes

Coachella 2022: 5 reasons why we'll remember this festival, from Harry Styles to Måneskin

Summerfest’s newest headliners

June 23

Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts (3:30 p.m., Uline Warehouse)

Robin Pluer & the R&B Coquettes (5:30 p.m., Klement's Sausage and Beer Garden)

Shamarr Allen (6:45 p.m., Johnson Controls World Sound Stage)

Material Issue (7:30 p.m., Uline Warehouse)

Star Six Nine (8 p.m., JoJo's Martini Lounge)

Brett Newski & the No Tomorrow (8:15 p.m., UScellular Connection Stage)

June 24

Brian Dale Band (5:30 p.m., Klement's Sausage and Beer Garden)

The Ike Reilly Assassination (5:30 p.m., Uline Warehouse)

Katerine Duska (5:30 p.m., Johnson Controls World Sound Stage)

Leon of Athens (6:45 p.m., Johnson Controls World Sound Stage)

Totally Neon (8 p.m., JoJo's Martini Lounge)

June 25

Billy Howerdel of A Perfect Circle (4:15 p.m., Johnson Controls World Sound Stage)

Diana Jones (5:30 p.m., Klement's Sausage and Beer Garden)

Bobby Friss (6:15 p.m., Miller Lite Oasis)

Katy Guillen and the Drive (6:45 p.m., Johnson Controls World Sound Stage)

Cold Sweat and the Brew City Horns (8 p.m., JoJo's Martini Lounge)

The Band Camino (9:30 p.m., Uline Warehouse)

Zach Bryan (10:15 p.m., Miller Lite Oasis)

June 30

Disturbed, Lamb of God, Chevelle and New Medicine (7:30 p.m.; American Family Insurance Amphitheater)

Bandits on the Run (2:30 p.m., Miller Lite Oasis)

Juliana Hatfield (3:15 p.m., Generac Power Stage)

Sir Mix-A-Lot (3:30 p.m., BMO Harris Pavilion)

10,000 Maniacs (4:15 p.m., Miller Lite Oasis)

Eric Barbieri & the Rockin' Krakens (5:30 p.m., Klement's Sausage and Beer Garden)

Nathan Graham (5:30 p.m., Johnson Controls World Sound Stage)

Adi Armour (6:45 p.m., Johnson Controls World Sound Stage)

The LoveMonkeys (8 p.m., JoJo's Martini Lounge)

Michael Ray (10 p.m., UScellular Connection Stage)

July 1

The Criticals (3 p.m., Johnson Controls World Sound Stage)

Jagwar Twin (4:15 p.m., Johnson Controls World Sound Stage)

Scarypoolparty (4:15 p.m., Miller Lite Oasis)

The Beaches (5:30 p.m., Johnson Controls World Sound Stage)

Peter Neumer (5:30 p.m., Klement's Sausage and Beer Garden)

Jocelyn and Chris Arndt (6:45 p.m., Johnson Controls World Sound Stage)

Nora Collins (7:30 p.m., Uline Warehouse)

The UnXpected (8 p.m., JoJo's Martini Lounge)

Jessie James Decker (9:30 p.m., Uline Warehouse)

Stone Temple Pilots (9:30 p.m., BMO Harris Pavilion)

July 2

Parader (2:30 p.m., UScellular Connection Stage)

Carly Jo Jackson (3 p.m., Johnson Controls World Sound Stage)

Arlie (4:15 p.m., Johnson Controls World Sound Stage)

Brooke Alexx (4:15 p.m., Miller Lite Oasis)

Jillian Francis (5:30 p.m., Johnson Controls World Sound Stage)

Vivo (5:30 p.m., Klement's Sausage and Beer Garden)

Jackopierce (6:45 p.m., Johnson Controls World Sound Stage)

Jackie Venson (7:30 p.m., Uline Warehouse)

Rhythm Kings (8 p.m., JoJo's Martini Bar)

Hockey Dad (8:15 p.m., UScellular Connection Stage)

Lupe Fiasco (10:15 p.m., Miller Lite Oasis)

July 7

American Teeth (4:15 p.m., Johnson Controls World Sound Stage)

Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones (5:30 p.m., Klement's Sausage and Beer Garden)

Lilith Czar (5:30 p.m., Generac Power Stage)

Sarah Barrios (5:30 p.m., Johnson Controls World Sound Stage)

Deep Sea Diver (6:45 p.m., Johnson Controls World Sound Stage)

The Eddie Butts Band (8 p.m., JoJo's Martini Lounge)

The Happy Fits (8 p.m., Johnson Controls World Sound Stage)

Geese (8:15 p.m., Miller Lite Oasis)

July 8

Mills (3 p.m., Johnson Controls World Sound Stage)

Weathers (4:15 p.m., Johnson Controls World Sound Stage)

Harmonious Wail (5:30 p.m., Klement's Sausage and Beer Garden)

Transviolet (5:30 p.m., Johnson Controls World Sound Stage)

Professor Pinkerton & His Irrelevant Orchestra (6:30 p.m., Northwestern Mutual Community Park)

Carr (6:45 p.m., Johnson Controls World Sound Stage)

Detour (8 p.m., JoJo's Martini Lounge)

Remi Wolf (8 p.m., Johnson Controls World Sound Stage)

Xposed 4Heads (8:15 p.m., UScellular Connection Stage)

July 9

The Marshall Tucker Band (5:30 p.m., Uline Warehouse)

Wade Fernandez (5:30 p.m., Klement's Sausage and Beer Garden)

Zola Jesus (6:15 p.m., UScellular Connection Stage)

Mike Mains & the Branches (6:45 p.m., Johnson Controls World Sound Stage)

Modern Giants (8 p.m., JoJo's Martini Lounge)

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club (8:15 p.m., UScellular Connection Stage)

Piqued Jacks (8:15 p.m., Miller Lite Oasis)

The Cult (10 p.m., UScellular Connection Stage)

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Summerfest in Milwaukee reveals full 2022 lineup: Disturbed, Lamb of God and more than 40 new headliners