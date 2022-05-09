ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Good American launches at Zara with styles under $100

GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13bwtH_0fYCeH2900

Good American and Zara have joined forces to release an exclusive collection that fashion enthusiasts will love.

The popular denim retailer co-founded by Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede will now be available in stores and online at Zara for a limited time.

To reveal the new line, both companies recently posted visuals of an exciting ad campaign shot by Mario Sorrenti that includes a diverse lineup of models, including familiar faces Precious Lee, Georgia Palmer, Devyn Garcia and several others.

"DENIM FOR ALL – we are beyond thrilled to be collaborating with Zara to bring Good American one step closer to making the fashion industry more inclusive," the denim label captioned a photo of the campaign.

The full collection includes a variety of great pieces that are perfect for everyday wear or special occasions. Each denim style also features Good American's expertly designed gap-proof waistbands and sculpting fabric, which helps the fit to maintain a stretchy feel as well as hold its shape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSXbb_0fYCeH2900
Courtesy of Good American, Zara - Good American and Zara have teamed up to release an exclusive denim collection with prices under $100. Sizes from the line range from XS - 5 XL.

In total, there are five denim silhouettes -- a sculpting jumpsuit, a denim shirt and shacket as well as several tees and tanks that are made up of recycled and ecologically grown cotton. Additionally, sizes range from 00 to 30 and 0/XS and 8/5XL.

Also, all offerings are under $89.95, which is a nice treat since Good American jeans generally tend to sell upward of $100.

The Good American x Zara partnership falls into Zara's continued strategy to provide fashion-forward and more sustainable clothing for all, according to the retailer's website. It also coincides with Good American's mission to bring more inclusivity and representation to the fashion industry.

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

The Supreme x Nike Zoom Flight 95 Releases On May 5th

Supreme continues its trend of rotating obscure and mainstream models for its Nike shoe collaborations as it turns its direction to the Nike Zoom Flight 95. To clarify, this mid-90s basketball shoe is hardly obscure as it debuted in 1995, largely considered one of the most robust years in basketball shoe history. The enlarged “bug eye” midsole design and the ample use of carbon fiber renders these one very recognizable, but it is relatively unfamiliar in the grand scheme of Nike footwear as it hasn’t released at retail in years. Now, Supreme is responsible for ushering back this popular silhouette (a first-time collab for the model), and they’re doing so in their signature street-style aesthetic.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Birkin Bags Inspire the Latest Women's Air Jordan

Jordan Brand took to Instagram to announce Isabelle Harrison of the Dallas Wings as the newest addition to their roster of athletes. In the post, Isabelle not-so-sneakily previews an upcoming Air Jordan 1 High silhouette in a familiar color scheme. The model’s orange, black and white make up is a...
DALLAS, TX
The US Sun

Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?

HELLO KITTY is a fictional character created by Japanese designer Yoko Shimizu. In 2022, Hello Kitty is teaming up with Nike once again to release a summer sneaker collaboration. Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?. Dropping on May 27, 2022, the Hello Kitty x Nike sneakers...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

This is What a Nike x Birkenstock Collaboration Could Look Like

For those wondering what a x Birkenstock collaboration could look like, Italian graphic designer Davide Perella has put together his take on the team-up. Taking to Instagram, Perella shared an image of a Swoosh-marked Boston clog for curious footwear fans. The fictional collaboration features a smooth black leather upper accented...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Sorrenti
inputmag.com

Nike and RTFKT Studio's first digital sneakers remix the Dunk

A couple of months ago, Nike acquired metaverse sneaker creator RTFKT Studios and planted the seed for a new frontier of digital sneakers. That fruit is now ripe for the picking, as the first of the Swoosh’s Ethereum-based kicks have finally been unveiled. Digital drip — RTFKT took to...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

A Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas”

Jokingly dubbed the “Eminem 4s at home” for its resemblance to the 2015 collaboration between the Detroit hip-hop legend, Carhartt, and Jordan Brand, this upcoming Air Jordan 4 Retro is not a laughing manner. Easily one of the best colorways of the AJ4 we’ve seen in a minute, this upcoming August release contains all the classy elements you’d want in a Jordan 4 Retro — even if it doesn’t have the Nike Air on the heel.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
StyleCaster

I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Got On Amazon For $23

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy, but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of...
APPAREL
Hypebae

7 Flattering Haircuts To Try For Thin Hair

While full and thick hair is often celebrated, those with fine tresses should also be able to partake in chic haircuts, as there’s beauty in all hair textures. When you have naturally thin hair, be sure that your stylist shapes your hair so that your face and bone structure supports more bounce and volume. Even if flowing Farrah Fawcett-like tresses don’t run in your family, you can still achieve the look.
HAIR CARE
sneakernews.com

Jordan Brand Planning Another Take On A “6 Rings” Hybrid Sneaker

Out of Jordan Brand’s entire line-up, none can ever match up to the silhouette’s MJ himself wore, as they effectively symbolize a piece of history. Every subsequent Retro further passes down the legacy, all the while further celebrating icons like the Air Jordan 11 “Concord” and Air Jordan 1 “Bred” as well as the lore behind them.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Images of the Adidas Yeezy 500 ‘Granite’ Have Surfaced

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy 500 sneaker is dropping soon. Instagram user @jjoseph15 shared images of the Yeezy 500 “Granite,” a new colorway of the popular silhouette from Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line. According to sneaker leak social media account @yeezyinfluence, the style will reportedly hit shelves before month’s end. The Adidas Yeezy 500 made its debut in April 2018 in the “Blush” colorway and years later, new iterations of the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
hypebeast.com

Check Out the Nike Air More Uptempo “Black Royal”

Is expanding the colorways of its Air More Uptempo silhouette in classic shades. Named “Black Royal,” the 90s shoe has been dipped in shades of royal blue and black. The shoe features a black leather base with mesh tongues, perforations and an air cushion sole. The large “AIR” that appears on each shoe also comes in black with a vibrant blue outline. Additional blue detailing extends to the back of the shoe and the branded insoles. Finishing off the design is a gray Nike Swoosh.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 "Chrome" Rumored Release Date Revealed

One of the most beloved Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 6. This is for good reason as it is the first shoe that Michael Jordan ever won a championship in. This is one of those shoes that continues to get dope new colorways, and in 2022, Jordan Brand is certainly giving it a ton of support, as they should. It's one of those models that will stand the test of time, and fans will forever cop new models if they are readily available.
APPAREL
thesource.com

Benzino Says 50 Cent “Crossed a Line” by Offering Coi Leray a TV Role

Benzino has found that someone else has crossed a line. After saying Shauna Brooks did the same, and threatening her, Benzino is back to once again attack 50 Cent. In the middle of Benzino’s beef with his daughter Coi Leray, 50 Cent offered Leray a chance to star in one of his TV shows, which elated the young star. “GLG!!!! LETS GOOOOOOO” Coi Leray wrote.
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Best Anti-Cellulite Leggings 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cellulite is...not our favorite thing in the world. To say the very least. Even though so many of us have it, it can still leave us feeling insecure and upset. it can have us avoiding beach and pool […]
APPAREL
Hypebae

Savage X Fenty Wants You To Bare It All in Its New See-Through Designs

Following its three spring collections, Savage X Fenty is back with another range that invites you to bare it all in the brand’s new see-through pieces. Dubbed “Nothin’ But Net,” the line is comprised of laidback, cozy styles available in two colorways: black and lime green. The women’s offerings arrive in the form of scoop-neck bralettes, unlined plunged bras, tank tops and a selection of underwear. In the men’s catalog, customers can shop for the sheer shirt and shorts sets. Additionally, the Rihanna-helmed label has debuted the “Romance in Bloom” collection featuring signature Savage Not Sorry lingerie wrapped in lace and covered in new shades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Elevates Classic Suiting With Stiletto Sandals & Hot Pink Handbag for Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Party

Click here to read the full article. Natalia Bryant put a modern twist on classic suiting with statement details to celebrate Burberry’s signature Lola bag in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The star-studded bash was held at a private venue and hosted by creative chief officer Ricardo Tisci. The 19-year-old daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant served a monochrome moment in an all-black outfit that included an oversized blazer. The outwear met mid-thigh and featured a structured collar and was accented with shiny buttons. The college student paired her jacket with black trousers. The pants had a satin side seam and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GMA

GMA

51K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy