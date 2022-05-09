Good American launches at Zara with styles under $100

Good American and Zara have joined forces to release an exclusive collection that fashion enthusiasts will love.

The popular denim retailer co-founded by Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede will now be available in stores and online at Zara for a limited time.

To reveal the new line, both companies recently posted visuals of an exciting ad campaign shot by Mario Sorrenti that includes a diverse lineup of models, including familiar faces Precious Lee, Georgia Palmer, Devyn Garcia and several others.

"DENIM FOR ALL – we are beyond thrilled to be collaborating with Zara to bring Good American one step closer to making the fashion industry more inclusive," the denim label captioned a photo of the campaign.

The full collection includes a variety of great pieces that are perfect for everyday wear or special occasions. Each denim style also features Good American's expertly designed gap-proof waistbands and sculpting fabric, which helps the fit to maintain a stretchy feel as well as hold its shape.

Courtesy of Good American, Zara - Good American and Zara have teamed up to release an exclusive denim collection with prices under $100. Sizes from the line range from XS - 5 XL.

In total, there are five denim silhouettes -- a sculpting jumpsuit, a denim shirt and shacket as well as several tees and tanks that are made up of recycled and ecologically grown cotton. Additionally, sizes range from 00 to 30 and 0/XS and 8/5XL.

Also, all offerings are under $89.95, which is a nice treat since Good American jeans generally tend to sell upward of $100.

The Good American x Zara partnership falls into Zara's continued strategy to provide fashion-forward and more sustainable clothing for all, according to the retailer's website. It also coincides with Good American's mission to bring more inclusivity and representation to the fashion industry.