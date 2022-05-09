ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Tony Luke’s Founder, Son Plead Guilty In Tax Fraud Case

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IyBbR_0fYCeENy00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The founder of a popular Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant and one of his sons have pleaded guilty in a federal tax fraud case alleging the hiding of nearly $8 million in sales over the course of a decade. Eighty-three-year-old Anthony Lucidonio Sr. and 55-year-old Nicholas Lucidonio, two owners of the well-known cheesesteak and sandwich shop Tony Luke’s, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to defraud the U.S. government.

The New Jersey residents acknowledged to a federal judge Monday that they paid part of their workers’ salaries under the table to evade payroll taxes. They reportedly told the judge they kept two sets of books to hide cash from sales at their South Philly shop. The tax fraud scheme took place between 2006 and 2016.

Federal authorities say they intend to prove Lucidonio Sr. and Lucidonio cost the government between $550,000 and $1.5 million at their sentencing hearing. They’ll be sentenced later this year.

“This tax fraud scheme victimized honest taxpayers in two ways: first, by hiding the restaurant’s revenue from the IRS and second, by avoiding employee payroll taxes,” U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said. “Tony Luke’s is an iconic brand in our region, but that is no excuse or explanation for the fraud these defendants perpetrated. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute these types of crimes.”

The defendants said in a statement released by their attorneys that they “accept full responsibility for paying some Tony Luke’s employees in cash. This practice ended in 2017, over five years ago.”

The statement said the defendants “have fully cooperated with the government’s investigation since it began and look forward to putting this matter behind them.” Tony Luke’s, they said, “will continue to serve its faithful clientele and provide gainful employment for its loyal employees and their families.”

The face of Tony Luke’s, Anthony Lucidonio Jr., known as Tony Luke Jr., was not named in the indictment. He split from his father and brother in 2015, followed by a public sometimes personal court battle over franchising agreements and recipe ownership.

Tony Luke’s opened in 1992 and now has more than a dozen locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Washington D.C., Maryland, Texas, and Bahrain.

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments / 4

Related
Sam Britt

The Philly Four: Protesters demand city addresses poor conditions in prisons

Hospitals across the country are struggling to deal with labor costs that surged over the course of the pandemic. Between 2019 and March 2022, labor costs rose by 37% per patient. The largest driver behind this increase was the cost of traveling nurses, who earn three times as much as staff nurses. On top of those costs, worker shortages in every aspect at hospitals has compounded the problem.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Huntingdon Valley Pill Mill Doc Is Going To Federal Prison For 20 Years

Becoming a doctor is very hard work. You have to study, work hard, study even more , put in very long hours, pass very hard tests and then you get to study some more. If you are fortunate, you will graduate college and be called “Doctor”. Most people, that get that title, strive to achieve high status in the medical community, and work to gain the respect of their colleagues. Then there is Andrew Berkowitz.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

$20K Reward Offered In Fatal Ambush Of Driver Pumping Gas In Philly: Police

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the ambush killing of a Pennsylvania man pumping gas in Philadelphia on Monday, May 9. Surveillance footage released by Philadelphia police shows two masked men dressed in all black arriving at a Liberty gas station on the 1000 block of East Mount Airy Avenue around 2:30 p.m. in a 2009 red Mazda 3 sedan with the New Jersey license plate number V62-PWX.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Delaware County Mother Suing TikTok After Daughter Dies While Performing ‘Blackout Challenge’

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County mother is suing TikTok after her daughter died while performing the blackout challenge. The mother says she never wants to see this happen to another family. “I cannot stop replaying this day in my head,” Tawainna Anderson said. “The unbreakable bond in our family is now shattered and ruined.” The day is Dec. 7, 2021. That’s when Anderson’s 10-year-old daughter, Nylah, was found unconscious in her bedroom in Chester. Anderson says Nylah had performed the popular Tiktok blackout challenge. Nylah died five days later. “I want to hold this company accountable,” Anderson said. “It is time...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

West Philadelphia Group Distributing High-Grade Cameras In Effort To Deter Gun Violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In an effort to deter crime and gun violence in Philadelphia, one group is distributing cameras to businesses and residents. This is a two-way street. The cameras help residents and business owners feel safe and also help police tackle crime. Extra pairs of eyes on the streets of West Philadelphia. Jabari Jones is the president of the West Philadelphia Corridor Collaborative. He is helping businesses and residents get home surveillance cameras in hopes to stop the gun violence and crime plaguing the area. “We have seen people of all walks of life become victims of gun violence — from seniors to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fox News

Far-left Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner's company owes $86,000 in unpaid taxes

A company co-owned by progressive Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has racked up an $86,000 unpaid tax bill, public records show. Krasner has a 40% stake in a company called Tiger Building LP, his 2021 statement of financial interests shows. The disclosure says the company owns a pair of buildings in Philadelphia, including 1221 Locust St., which houses a restaurant.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Delaware County Man Accused Of Manufacturing Drugs, Guns In Apartment Just Block Away From Media Courthouse

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County man is accused of manufacturing drugs and guns in his apartment, just a block away from the courthouse in Media. Thirty-six-year-old Jeffrey Neithammer was arrested on Sunday. Officers and firefighters were searching for the source of a fire alarm in the building on the 300 block of State Street. It turned out to be a smoke detector in Neithhammer’s apartment. Officers say they found evidence of a meth lab, two ghost guns and several 3D printed handgun magazines and silencers. “Guns and drugs, that’s what this defendant was manufacturing in an apartment on State Street in Media....
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Luke
Person
Tony Luke Jr.
CBS Philly

Local Doctor Assesses State Of Pandemic As US Surpasses 1 Million COVID-19 Deaths

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flags flew at half-staff Thursday at the White House to mark a grim milestone. One million lives have been lost to COVID-19 in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins. Pennsylvania has been one of the hardest-hit states with more than 44,000 people who have died. Another 33,000 people in New Jersey have died in the pandemic. And in Delaware, the death toll has reached almost 3,000 people. While we acknowledge and remember the lives of those lost to COVID-19, as well as those they’ve left behind, here in May of 2022, most mask mandates have been lifted, restaurants are...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

19-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Critically Injured In West Philly Double Shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A pregnant teenager is fighting for her life and a young man is also hurt after a double shooting in West Philadelphia. Detectives call the shooting targeted. But officers aren’t sure exactly which victim was the intended target. “It’s just a sad situation,” Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said. A bullet-ridden SUV is where police say a 19-year-old woman was riding in when she was shot in the chest and hip. Several bullet holes pierce the passenger side door. Police say the shooting was targeted but officers aren’t sure which victim was the intended target @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/9pTNru2OVp — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) May 13,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Fraud#Payroll Tax#Ap#Lucidonio Sr#Irs
phillyvoice.com

Amazon Fresh supermarket to open in Delaware County amid ongoing expansion

An Amazon Fresh grocery store, the burgeoning supermarket concept from the e-commerce giant, is expected to open in the near future at a shopping center in Delaware County. Signage for the grocery store went up this week at the Broomall Commons Shopping Center, 2940 Springfield Rd., next to the Planet Fitness and PetSmart stores.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Mural Honoring Victims Of Tragic Kensington Fire Unveiled At Stetson Charter School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Members of the John B. Stetson Charter School community came together Friday to honor their classmate who was killed in a fire. “This is everything. We can’t express how grateful we are. Thank you,” cousin Denise Miranda-Santana said. Words are hard to come by for the family members of Alexangel Arroyo-Santana. The 12-year-old died in April in an overnight house fire. His 9 and 5-year-old brothers and father were also killed. But his classmates honored him with their own words. They’re now emblazoned on a mural in Stetson Charter School. “This is really hard guys. It’s really hard,” family friend Jean...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Self-Serve Gas Could Bring Lower Prices In New Jersey But Many Residents Are Torn About Ending Tradition

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — With gas prices through the roof, there’s another push for self-serve gas pumps in New Jersey. Some stations lowered prices on Friday to showcase what they could be saving if drivers were pumping their own gas. Drivers in the Garden State are paying an average of $4.47 per gallon, that’s less than Pennsylvania but more than Delaware. The topic of self-serve gas in New Jersey brings on strong emotions because it’s New Jersey tradition, but prices are 20 cents less for regular and 30 cents less for premium. More than 75 gas stations across New Jersey slashed...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Warminster Police Look For Male Accused of Two Robberies

One male is responsible for terrorizing at least two businesses in Warminster Township, Bucks County today, May 13, 2022 . Police said it was earlier in the morning, The first time was at the Minute Man Press on North York Road. A white male, balding with a patch of hair on the left side of his head threatened that he had a gun and demanded cash.
WARMINSTER, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Black Leaders Imploring Voters To Participate In Tuesday’s Primary: ‘This Is A Major Election’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania primary is four days away and a key demographic candidates are trying to appeal to across the commonwealth is Black voters. CBS3 and our sister station KDKA in Pittsburgh worked together to learn about the most important issues that will determine their vote and the efforts that are underway to get them to the polls. “All the elections are important,” Pastor Robert Collier of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia said, “but this election is important for all people, especially the left out and the left-back.” VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 Leaders of local Black churches in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
63K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy