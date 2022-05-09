ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

NYC woman dies after Mother’s Day hit-and-run in Queens

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cWfXu_0fYCdhki00

QUEENS, N.Y. — A New York woman crushed between two cars during a chaotic Mother’s Day hit-and-run outside her Queens home died early Monday morning, police confirmed.

The tragic scene began at around 8:30 a.m. EDT when police said the driver of a stolen landscaping truck attempted to make a U-turn on a dead-end South Jamaica street and plowed into several parked cars, WNBC reported.

“He hit this white BMW, he hit about three, four times,” eyewitness Sharon Brown told WABC-TV, adding that the owners of the BMW came outside.

“They were trying to stop him. He was still in motion,” Brown said.

According to the TV station, the owner of the BMW, 49-year-old Florence Ngwu, walked toward the truck waving a traffic cone, trying to get the driver’s attention, witnesses said.

“She was just saying, ‘Pull over. You hit a vehicle. We need information,’ The guy didn’t want to hear it. He just wanted to go,” neighbor Sean Vassell told WABC.

According to the TV station, video corroborates the eyewitness accounts, showing the driver of the white Ford 550 hit a parked car several times. Three people can then be seen rushing into the street, attempting to engage with the driver, but the vehicle sped away, sending an SUV hurtling toward Ngwu, who became pinned between the SUV and another vehicle.

The truck, which had been stolen about two hours before the hit-and-run, was later found abandoned about a mile from the South Jamaica scene, but its driver remained at large late Monday, WNBC reported.

According to the TV station, a description of the suspect has not been released, but a senior police official with direct knowledge of the case said investigators have video of the driver and are working to identify him.

Ngwu was the mother of four college-age children, WABC reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Ohio babysitter allegedly found passed out, intoxicated with a 15-month-old baby unattended

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A babysitter in Ohio was allegedly found passed out and heavily intoxicated while she was supposed to be watching a 15-month-old baby. WLWT obtained court records that say the babysitter, Donna Muthert, 65, was looking after a baby and did not respond to someone knocking at the door and ringing the bell. Delhi Township Fire Department later forced their way into the home.
OHIO STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Las Vegas man used stun gun on cat, threatened neighbor, police say

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada man is accused of using a stun gun on a cat and then threatening a neighbor who attempted to stop him, authorities said. Carlos Plummer, 55, of Las Vegas, was arrested May 4 and charged with two counts of willful or malicious torture of an animal, one count of torturing or injuring an animal, one count of possession and use of a stun gun by a felon and one count of harassment, according to Clark County online booking records.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Cars
City
Jamaica, NY
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Cars
WSOC Charlotte

Police are searching for woman who allegedly stole thousands from 2 Florida Target stores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police say they are searching for a woman who allegedly stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from two Jacksonville Target stores. Jacksonville Beach Police say on March 17, a woman was seen on surveillance video at a Target near Jacksonville Beach with a shopping cart filled with items including clothes, a Nutri Bullet, baby items, multiple Shark vacuums and a Bissel carpet upholstery cleaner. She was seen in the video checking out at a self-checkout but allegedly only paid for a few of the items.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wabc#Traffic Cone#Vehicles#Wnbc#Wabc Tv
WSOC Charlotte

Video shows strangers stop car, rescue driver in Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Police are searching for the good Samaritans credited with preventing tragedy when a driver suffered a medical episode while behind the wheel. The Boynton Beach Police Department shared video on Facebook showing a car moving slowly into a busy intersection. The video shows a woman run up to the car and bang on the window before getting the attention of other drivers, who all work together to stop the moving car.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Deputies: Virginia man had 11,000 fentanyl pills in his home

GREENE COUNTY, Va. — Sheriff’s deputies in Virginia announced they arrested a man who they said had massive amounts of drugs in his home, as well as guns and cash. Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a Facebook post, where they shared a photo of the approximately 11,000 fentanyl pills seized. Deputies said the drugs have a street value of $120,000.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
WSOC Charlotte

Woman charged after 20 dead dogs found in Ohio home

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A woman was arrested in Ohio after animal control officers said they found dead animals inside of her home. Neighbors reported a bad smell and flies from a Scioto County home, prompting the Portsmouth City Health Department to send an animal control officer to the property, WSAZ reported.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD investigating death in South End

CHARLOTTE — A investigation is underway after a person was found dead in South End, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. [ ALSO READ: Man dies after shooting in west Charlotte, police say ]. After noon on Friday, CMPD originally said it was investigating a homicide on Brookhill Road...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Shooting at Dallas hair salon may have been hate crime, police chief says

DALLAS — Three women of Korean descent who were wounded at a Dallas hair salon may have been victims of a hate crime, authorities said Friday. A man fired several shots on Wednesday at the Hair World Salon in northwest Dallas at about 2:22 p.m. CDT, KXAS-TV reported. Two employees and a customer were injured, according to the television station. The three women were taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. A fourth person inside the business was not injured.
DALLAS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
90K+
Followers
100K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy