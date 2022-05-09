ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

CarGurus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Pawtucket Times
 4 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CarGurus Inc. (CARG) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $62.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss...

Pawtucket Times

Discovered emerges as one of the largest certified, minority-owned digital media distribution companies with ROKU launch

Santa Cruz, California – Discovered Publishing, parent company of Discovered.tv has a major announcement, solidifying its position as one of the largest certified, minority-owned media distribution companies following its launch into the Roku platform. Video Creators can launch their branded TV channel and begin to monetize it globally in 10 minutes or less. Emerging creators can monetize their video content on Discovered and earn a living from their audiences with video ads.
BUSINESS
Pawtucket Times

Top Luxury Naples Realtor, John Paul Prebish, Weighs in On Luxury Real Estate Growth Trends

Naples, FL - May 13, 2022 — Top Naples real estate agent, John Paul Prebish, has years of experience navigating Florida’s ever-changing real estate market, and according to this esteemed expert, the competition in Florida is making luxury homes a hot commodity. The highly competitive Florida real estate market is offering the perfect climate for growth, taking Florida housing prices higher than expected. Already, the luxury market in Naples is skyrocketing, with wealthy investors making moves to purchase highly-coveted pieces of property. Prebish shares his insights on the recent growth trends.
NAPLES, FL
Pawtucket Times

Nick Kohlschreiber, GoAds.com Founder, Discusses Impact of Social Media and Current Tech on Marketing

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / To successfully promote a product or a service has never been an easy task, even without smartphones and social media. Solid research and many long hours of hard work were always a prerequisite before launching any campaign. Technology progressed rapidly, and this has greatly facilitated the tasks of market trends study, customer data collection, design, and execution. At the same time, professionals in the field have come to face other challenges, among them creating campaigns that reach consumers across multiple devices and take into account personal preferences. The most successful marketers of our age combine a passion for powerful, insightful content with an understanding of technology. One such expert is Nick Kohlschreiber, the founder of an innovative media agency GoAds.com, who notes that it took less than a decade for technology to revolutionize the industry, and there is no sign of the transformation slowing down.
INTERNET
Pawtucket Times

Boston 7, Texas 1

E_Vázquez (2). LOB_Boston 6, Texas 5. 2B_Verdugo (5), Cordero (2), Martinez (11). 3B_Calhoun (1). SF_Story (2). HBP_Richards (Hernández). WP_Pivetta, Dunning, Martin. Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Doug Eddings. T_2:46. A_28,324 (40,300).
BOSTON, MA
Pawtucket Times

Soeleish San Francisco Magazine #1 Barber In The Bay Area For 2022 is Armani Cashaw-Hayne of Walnut Creek CA

Soeleish San Francisco Magazine has released its much-anticipated Barber Magazine for 2022. The giant publication company announces Armani Cashaw-Hayne as the #1 Barber in the Bay Area for 2022. Soeleish San Francisco Magazine is a one-of-a-kind magazine. SSFM is the first magazine dedicated to the Bay Area small business owners and entrepreneurs. Its purpose is to recognize the efforts and successes of the Bay Area small business owners and entrepreneurs. SSFM is a monthly magazine that covers business, lifestyle, information, and technology. Soeleish San Francisco Magazine is one of the Bay Area's most popular magazine publishers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pawtucket Times

Manchester Orchestra’s Andy Hull Comes To The Met

During the late 2000s, indie rock experienced a major resurgence in the American music landscape. A ton of talented bands from all over the country were putting out excellent singles and full-length releases with the millennial generation gravitating towards it. One of those bands was Manchester Orchestra out of Atlanta and they’re still going strong today. Frontman and guitarist Andy Hull is in the middle of a solo tour and he’ll be stopping by The Met, located within the Hope Artiste Village in Pawtucket on 1005 Main Street, on May 16. Creeks, featuring Jon Simmons from the Pennsylvania band Balance and Composure, will be opening up the show at 8pm.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Pawtucket Times

Trio of Lions cement D-I college plans

LINCOLN – It was September 2020 when Jake Foster supplied a verbal commitment the University of Rhode Island baseball program. With a month to go before his senior season at Lincoln High, Foster – a righthanded pitcher who touches 90 miles per hour with his fastball – learned he would need Tommy John surgery.
LINCOLN, RI
Pawtucket Times

Boston police investigate fatal stabbing of woman

BOSTON (AP) — A woman was fatally stabbed in Boston late Tuesday night, police said. Officers responding to a call at about 9:40 p.m. found the victim in the area of Rosewood Street in the city's Mattapan neighborhood, police posted on the department's website. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
BOSTON, MA

