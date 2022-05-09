CarGurus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / To successfully promote a product or a service has never been an easy task, even without smartphones and social media. Solid research and many long hours of hard work were always a prerequisite before launching any campaign. Technology progressed rapidly, and this has greatly facilitated the tasks of market trends study, customer data collection, design, and execution. At the same time, professionals in the field have come to face other challenges, among them creating campaigns that reach consumers across multiple devices and take into account personal preferences. The most successful marketers of our age combine a passion for powerful, insightful content with an understanding of technology. One such expert is Nick Kohlschreiber, the founder of an innovative media agency GoAds.com, who notes that it took less than a decade for technology to revolutionize the industry, and there is no sign of the transformation slowing down.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO