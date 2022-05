The best hitter in baseball so far this season is on the Angels. But it's not Mike Trout. And it's not Shohei Ohtani. It's … Taylor Ward?. Who? The Angels' 28-year-old right fielder has flipped the switch from role player to star, seemingly out of nowhere. Ward is leading the American League with a .367 batting average. He's leading the Majors with a .490 on-base percentage and an 1.199 OPS. He's slugging .709 -- second to Trout -- with seven home runs.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO