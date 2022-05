Immigrant students get tour of Downtown Louisville to acclimate to new home. The students attend Newcomer Academy. Many of them are from war-torn or conflict-ridden countries. Thousands of people and their beloved Pugs will be at the Bluegrass PugFest at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14 and 15. Grab-N-Go...

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO