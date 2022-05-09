Mary Baumstark with Lewistown Art Center shares upcoming events

Are you ready to see HUGE JUMPS along with car CRUSHING action, all while smelling dirt and having a good time? Well...here is your chance. A two-day Monster Truck event is going to take place at the Butte Depot on June 10th and 11th. Thanks to Butte Auto, this is a fun event for the whole family AND it is FREE. So many fun things are going to happen at this awesome event including live music, food, drinks, and of course, some crazy awesome, high-powered, top-of-the-line monster truck action.
Comments / 0