Smith Hot a the Plate, Braves Drop the Series

Alcorn State Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON, Texas – Khalil Smith had five hits on 11 at-bats against the Tigers of Texas Southern during the Braves' three-game conference series over the weekend. Despite batting .455 with a 1.091 slugging percentage, Smith could not lead the Alcorn baseball team to a victory as the Braves fell 12-6, 13-3,...

alcornsports.com

